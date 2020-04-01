April Fools' Day 2020 Funny Memes Trend Online With Netizens Calling Out The Year As A Joke Itself

April Fools memes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It is the April Fools' Day today, a day on which people play pranks and make jokes of one another as a custom! But this year, looking at the current situation and the tragedies that have been following, most people asked to cancel April Fools' Day. But that does not mean you cannot have fun or share laughter. There are few funny memes and jokes trending online on April Fools' Day 2020. Memes can never let you down and everything today can be made into a meme. So when the day itself is about playing jokes and messing around with friends, the funny memes are sure to follow. We give you some of the funniest jokes, silly GIFS and images doing rounds on the internet today which you can share with everyone and pass on the laughs. On April Fools' Day 2020, Let's Cancel 'Purported' Fake News as Funny Pranks But Spread Smiles With Funny Memes and Jokes Instead.

Since the last two-three days, a lot of netizens were tweeting on how April Fools' should be cancelled this year. And it's right. At a time when all of us are fighting a pandemic and dealing with many fake reports, playing more pranks will do no good. So at other times, April 1 is a light-hearted time of the year, with everyone making jokes and pranks. But here are some funny memes which you can still pass on to lighten the situation among all the news about the pandemic.

Check Some Funny Memes on April Fools' Day:

Any one who tries April fools on me during these times #AprilFoolsDay pic.twitter.com/GVGQ0umFWc — Captian Anti-Rona (@Just_Nandos) April 1, 2020

When i make someone April's fool and he comes to my home with his mother:#memes #AprilFoolsDay pic.twitter.com/xYu5O7dWg1 — Phenomenal 1 (@Bhalutweets1) March 31, 2020

8 yrs old me trying hard to make my classmates fool#AprilFoolsDay pic.twitter.com/n7v6bvc8sP — Just Chill (@Akhileshtweetz) April 1, 2020

A post shared by Coronavirus Memes (@bestofcoronacomedy) on Mar 31, 2020 at 11:16pm PDT

A post shared by ~Sandy Cracks Up~ (@sandycracksup) on Mar 31, 2020 at 11:11pm PDT

A lot of netizens are joking about the year of 2020 being a joke itself, so need no more jokes on April 1. Well, we don't blame them. We can only hope that things get better everywhere soon. Till then, keep spreading smiles with these funny memes and images.