April Fools’ Day 2020 Quotes and Funny Images: Hilarious Sayings to Spread Laughter and Celebrate the Day With a Big Smile!

We are on the last day of March, 2020, which means, it is almost time for April Fools’ Day. Every year, April 1 is marked as April Fools’ Day with people cracking practical jokes and hoaxes on others, for fun. The player of the tricks and pranks often expose their action later that day, by shouting ‘April Fools’ at the recipient. It has become a tradition. The end of March calls for planning and plotting, with April 1 being the day to execute those pranks. But this year’s seems to be different. We have witnessed quite many things in just three months. With too many fake news and hoaxes related to the deadly coronavirus, purported pranks may not be a great idea this year. But you can spread smile and laughter. April Fools’ Day 2020 can be a great day to spread smile and positivity amid the COVID-19 panic. In this article, we have compiled some funny and light-hearted April Fools’ Day 2020 quotes and funny images that you can share with your near ones to celebrate the day virtually. Google Cancels April Fools’ Day 2020 Pranks in the Wake of Coronavirus Pandemic.

Many people are refraining from following the tradition of pranking or making jokes to mark April Fools’ Day. Search engine Google has also cancelled its annual custom of tricking users on April 1. A few people even took to Twitter to voice their opinion why April Fools’ Day 2020 should be cancelled. With a majority of people undergoing self-quarantine, it may not be the best idea to fool someone with any hoaxes or pranks. But you can always take the opportunity of April Fools’ Day to spread joy and positivity, which is the need of the hour. Below are some hilarious and relatable April Fools’ Day 2020 quotes and images that you can send for a virtual celebration, yet keeping up the spirit. Cancel April Fool's Day 2020! This April 1, Let's Spread Smiles Instead of 'Purported' Fake News as Funny Pranks.

April Fools’ Day 2020 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

“I Hope Life Isn’t a Big Joke, Because I Don’t Get It.” Jack Handey

April Fools’ Day Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

“The First of April Is the Day We Remember What We Are the Other 364 Days of the Year.” Mark Twain

Quotes on April Fools’ Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Even the Gods Love Jokes.” Plato

April Fools’ Day Funny Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

“When in Doubt, Make a Fool of Yourself.” Cynthia Heimel

We hope that the above April Fools’ Day 2020 quotes and images will be useful to you to celebrate the day with laughter. Let us not create purported fake news as funny pranks and spread smile with funny words instead, while still respecting the global situation.