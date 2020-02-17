AR Rahman's Daughter Khatija Rahman Gives a Befitting Reply to Taslima Nasreen for Calling Her Burqa 'Depressing'

Khatija Rahman hits back at Taslima Nasreen (Photo Credits: Khatija Rahman Instagram, Twitter)

World popular singer AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman has slammed controversial Bangladesh author Taslima Nasreen for calling her burqa 'depressing'. Nasreen had shared a photo of Khatija wearing a black veil on Twitter saying that she feels suffocated on seeing her wear a burqa. Her post reads, "I absolutely love A R Rahman's music. But whenever I see his dear daughter, I feel suffocated. It is really depressing to learn that even educated women in a cultural family can get brainwashed very easily!"

Replying to the tweet, Khatija shared a screenshot of Nasreen's tweet and wrote, "There's so much happening in the country and all people are concerned about is the piece of attire a woman wants to wear." Addressing Bangladeshi author directly she wrote, "Dear Taslima Nasreen, I’m sorry you feel suffocated by my attire. Please get some fresh air, cause I don’t feel suffocated rather I’m proud and empowered for what I stand for. I suggest you google up what true feminism means because it isn’t bashing other women down nor bringing their fathers into the issue. I also don’t recall sending my photos to you for your perusal."

Here is Taslima Nasreen's Tweet:

I absolutely love A R Rahman's music. But whenever i see his dear daughter, i feel suffocated. It is really depressing to learn that even educated women in a cultural family can get brainwashed very easily! pic.twitter.com/73WoX0Q0n9 — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) February 11, 2020

Here is What Khatija Rahman Replied:

She took to Instagram also saying, "I’m overwhelmed by the love and support I’ve got once again. Thank you all. I request you all not to abuse or make any hate speech against Ms. Taslima. Lets strive to become a broad minded society in accepting the choices our fellow human beings make and also remember Ms. Taslima in our prayers and not judge her for the choices she’s made in life. Peace."

Here is the Post:

In another Instagram post, Khatija wrote, " Why the double standards and sudden concerns only when it comes to women belonging to a certain faith? Haven’t we seen men wearing turbans? Women wearing habits? Why only when it comes to a particular faith are women targeted for the choices they make wholeheartedly and with pride."

Here is the Instagram Post:

Khatija and AR Rahman have both come under fire in the past too for the same reason. AR Rahman was trolled by social media users Khatija was spotted at an event with him wearing a burqa. The music composer had then explained that women in his family are free to choose clothes for themselves and can wear whatever they want.