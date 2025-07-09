Archita Phukan, aka Babydoll Archi, has set the internet buzzing once again, this time with a viral Instagram collage featuring herself and American adult film star Kendra Lust, both donning RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) jerseys. The unexpected duo flaunted their support for the IPL team in bold, fan-centric fashion, instantly catching the attention of cricket and pop culture enthusiasts alike. Archita, who has been making waves with her edgy content and growing follower base, captioned the post while tagging star cricketer Virat Kohli. She writes, "The @royalchallengers.bengaluru should add us to the team roster just to make sure team stays hot next season also 🔥🙌🏻 Every team needs a #soccermom ⚽️🥅 we can drive the minivan 🚐 need a ride @virat.kohli [sic]." Archita Phukan ‘Sex Videos’ Rumours: Babydoll Archi’s Journey From Escaping Prostitution to Possible Porn Debut? Assam Girl Viral News Fuels Kendra Lust, Naughty America Collaboration Buzz!

With Archita Phukan and Kendra Lust’s RCB jersey pics going viral, fans are praising the fusion of glamour, fandom, and bold representation. The post adds yet another feather to Babydoll Archi’s social media dominance while putting Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the centre of a new viral trend.

Archita Phukan and Kendra Lust’s Viral Pic in RCB Jerseys!

Archita Phukan aka Babydoll Archi and With Kendra Lust (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Whether it’s a bold fashion statement or a strategic collab, Archita Phukan and Kendra Lust’s viral RCB jersey moment has certainly grabbed attention. As fans continue to share and speculate, one thing is clear, Babydoll Archi knows how to keep the buzz alive and the spotlight firmly on her.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2025 07:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).