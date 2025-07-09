Archita Phukan, popularly known as Babydoll Archi, is once again dominating online conversations after her latest viral Instagram reel and photos with international adult star Kendra Lust. Archita Phukan ‘sex videos’ rumours have taken over social media, with fans speculating a bold career move into adult entertainment after her viral posts and cryptic hints. Search engine platforms are buzzing with keywords such as “Assam girl viral news,” “Archita Phukan sex videos,” “Babydoll Archi viral video link,” “Archita Phukan viral video original,” “archita pikon viral video youtube,” “archita pukham video viral original link,” so on and so forth. The Assam-born influencer has been a hot topic on social media ever since her glamorous transformation from a lesser-known background to a rising internet sensation. But what’s fueling curiosity now is her cryptic content that hints at a possible debut in the adult film industry, with whispers pointing towards a collaboration with Kendra Lust and even Naughty America, the iconic American porn studio. Archita Phukan Tags Porn Stars Johnny Sins, Kendra Lust and Jax Slayher in Latest Instagram Photos, What’s on Babydoll Archi’s Mind!

Archita Phukan on Days as Working as ‘Sex Worker’ in ‘Dark World of Prostitution in India’

Adding to the intrigue is Archita’s shocking backstory. In late 2023, it was revealed that she had allegedly escaped a prostitution ring on Delhi’s notorious GB Road, reportedly paying ₹25 lakh to free herself. She has since been vocal about rescuing other women trapped in similar circumstances. In her July 2023 Instagram post, Archita Phukan writes, “The past does not define you🌸 After enduring six long years trapped in the dark world of prostitution in India, I managed to break free from its clutches, despite having paid nearly 25 lakh for my supposed freedom.” She continues, “Today, as I reflect upon my harrowing past, I stand tall as a survivor, proof that hope, resilience, and the power of the human spirit can triumph over even the darkest of circumstances.” Babydoll Archi ends her viral post by stating, “With the unwavering support of a trusted friend and an organization dedicated to helping survivors like me, I was able to free 8 other girls/women and give them a new life. Happiness indeed😊.” Archita Phukan of Assam Photos: RCB Fan Babydoll Archi's Biography, Career, Instagram ID and More.

You can check Archita Pukhan's viral Instagram Post:

Archita Phukan aka Babydoll Archi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Archita Phukan's Pic With Kendra Lust Sparks Her Possible Porn Debut

Now, with her bold fashion choices, daring videos, and suggestive captions, many followers believe she’s turning her trauma into power, and possibly eyeing a new chapter in the adult entertainment space. The recent buzz about her potential link to Naughty America stems from her tagging Kendra Lust in multiple posts and a now-viral behind-the-scenes video that fans claim resembles the production style of the US-based studio.

Archita Pukhan With Kendra Lust

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Archita Phukan (@babydoll_archi)

Is Archita Phukan Joining Naughty America?

While Archita has neither confirmed nor denied any involvement with adult studios, her fanbase continues to grow rapidly, and so does the speculation. She chose to address the rumours cryptically in a recent story. "Lately, I've seen my name making its rounds - headlines, whispers and a lot of speculation. All because of one meeting, one frame, one moment." Babydoll Archita assertively continues, "Let me be clear: I haven't confirmed anything. And I'm not here to deny it either. Why? Because I've learned that silence often speaks louder than clarification. Some paths are private. Some moves are strategic. And some stories are best told in chapters - not captions."

Whether it’s a calculated PR move or the beginning of a bold new career, one thing is clear, Archita Phukan is rewriting her narrative on her own terms, and the world is watching closely. As curiosity around her alleged Kendra Lust and Naughty America collaboration intensifies, Archi continues to blur the lines between influencer fame and adult entertainment stardom.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2025 04:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).