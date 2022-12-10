Argentina's "sexiest fan," Melisia Artista has gone viral and HOW! It looks like the more FIFA World Cup organisers wanted people to not wear what they want and go conservative, the more models are going viral wearing sexy outfits. The Shakira lookalike, Melisia Artista travelled to Qatar to support her nation during the 2022 World Cup. Hours before the game began, she posted pictures to her Instagram account from both outside the Lusail Stadium and while she was sitting in her seat. And obviously, these pics went viral.

She would, however, have been heartbroken by Saudi Arabia's shocking victory over her country. On Instagram, the River Plate supporter has gained close to 250,000 followers. Should Argentina be in desperate need of motivation, Melisia will be sure to come up with a strategy, judging by a prank she pulled out in 2017. Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll Hot Pics and Videos in Bikini: Know About the World Cup’s ‘Sexiest Fan’ of Croatia Who Went Viral for Showing Up in Sexy Outfits to Qatar Stadiums!

In River's squad lost to the Bolivian team Club Deportivo Jorge Wilstermann in the Copa Libertadores quarterfinal that year by a score of 3-0 after the first leg, she came up with a creative strategy to motivate her players. She apparently sent the players a XXX videos because she was desperate to see her squad succeed and realised they needed a boost.

It goes without saying that the prank was a success. Amazingly, River defeated Lanus 8-0 in the second leg to get to the semifinals, where they were ultimately defeated. As if that weren't enough, in the hopes that River would overcome the three-goal deficit, she said she would be auctioning her lucky underwear. Even online, Melisia promised her admirers that she would auction off the underwear to one of them if River won.

Argentina's 'Sexiest Fan' Melisia Artista HOT Pics & Videos:

It was never confirmed if a fan got her underwear. Influencer Melisia pursues a profession in music when she's not watching Argentina or River. The flamboyant blonde has independently released a handful of tunes in her native country. In the meantime, if you're an Argentine fan, at least this influencer can keep you occupied till the next match.

