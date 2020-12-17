Tis the season of Christmas, and unfortunately crimes never take any holiday. According to reports, the number of offences increases during the holiday season and police officers around the world remain extra alert. But be careful, because Santa is checking the lists. This year, armed Santa and Elves are on the rescue. Undercover police offers were captured donning Christmas costumes to fight crime during the holiday season. The incidents in Peru and California went viral, with videos capturing how cops are busting offenders. The festive operations resulted in an arrest. Police recorded the raid in a video which shows the officers arresting criminals.

According to reports, a family of alleged drug dealers in Peru found themselves on the naughty list this year, as cops dressed as Santa and an elf raided their home. The drug raid was captured on camera, and it shows how the police officers busted into the home of the suspected dealer in the capital city Lima. The undercover cops reportedly seized 1,187 small packets of coca paste, a waste product of cocaine, 166 small packets of marijuana, pistol and five bullets. Christmas 2020 Virtual Celebration Ideas: From Online Secret Santa to Cocktail Party Night, 5 Ways to Celebrate X'Mas This Year.

Here's the Video:

VIDEO: Santa visits, brings handcuffs.#Peru Police dressed as Santa Claus and an elf arrest an alleged drug dealer during an operation in the Peruvian capital #Lima Vía @AFP pic.twitter.com/4V8bMHkKa2 — Aroguden (@Aroguden) December 17, 2020

Peruvian police are not the only force getting into the festive spirit. On December 10, another Facebook post went viral that captured how cops dressed as Santa Claus and elf jumped into action when they saw a car being stolen in California. The undercover cops were outside a busy shopping centre as part of a holiday enforcement program, when they saw three men, in the process of stealing a Honda CR-V from the parking lot. Check the viral post HERE.

Quite a task! Handling crimes during the holiday season is not easy. The incidents showcase how far police officers have to go to catch offenders. Santa is checking all the list!

