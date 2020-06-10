As Racer Renee Gracie Turns Towards Porn Movies, Check Out Celebs like Sunny Leone, Mia Khalifa & Jackie Chan Who Left the XXX Industry For Diverse Career Options

As Racer Renee Gracie Turns Towards Porn Movies, Check Out Celebs like Sunny Leone, Mia Khalifa & Jackie Chan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

XXX porn star Renee Gracie is reigning on social media after she made a bold career switch from an Australian Supercar racer to a hot porn star. She has taken over Instagram with people searching for Renee Gracie Nude Photos & Videos! The career move didn't come easy for her but the 25-year-old revealed that her decision of opting to be pornstar instead of a racer received full support from her family, especially her father. Isn't that great? Not everyone is blessed to get this kind of support from family and other loved ones. However, this reminds us of famous people who left their careers as a pornstar to move to diverse fields! XXX Porn Star Renee Gracie Flaunting The Sexy 'Boob Chandelier' Tattoo Is The Latest Celeb To Join The Classic Inking Trend With Rihanna Being The OG! Check Out Hottest Pics.

For example, Sunny Leone who was the queen of adult websites like Pornhub and NaughtyAmerica.com turned into a successful actress and entrepreneur. Who can forget Mia Khalifa who was one of the topmost searched XXX star on Pornhub turned into a sports commentator and presenter! Amongst the men, Jackie Chan chose acting after being in porn movies. Also, Arnold Schwarzenegger to later became actor and politician from being a porn star. Eva Angelina made a strong career switch and chose to be a firefighter after having a massive career in the porn industry! Porn Star, Renee Gracie Reveals She Had Full Support of Parents When She Decided to Leave Supercars for XXX Adult Industry.

Sunny Leone

Who doesn't know of Sunny Leone's powerful career moves and how fiercely has she handled everything that came her way. She is truly an inspiration, She started off working in Los Angeles in the 2000s and became the Penthouse Pet of the Year, had titles like Alabama Jones and the Busty Crusade, etc. She was the queen of adult websites like Pornhub and Naughtyamerica. She also launched a production company called SunLust. She moved to Bollywood, owned it and HOW! She has worked in many movies and became the baby doll of B-town in no time. Porn Star Renee Gracie Hot Photos Go Viral! View XXX-Tra Sexy Instagram Pics of Former Racing Driver Turned Australian Adult Film Actress.

Mia Khalifa

Mia Khalifa didn't have it easy as a XXX pornstar. She recently made several big revelations about her life after porn, her journey to how less she was paid for the XXX videos. She was even disowned by her family! Mia Khalifa revealed quite a lot in a BBC's HARDtalk video where she talked about her life as an adult star featuring in PornHub.com and NaughtyAmerica.com. About her family's reaction to her entering the adult world, she said: "They disowned me when they found out. I felt completely alienated by not just the world, but my family and the people around me." She is now a sports presenter.

Jackie Chan

Not many people know this but the Kung Fu film star Jackie Chan has acted in a porn movie earlier at the beginning of his career. Chan starred in a porn movie "All in the Family" in 1975. He said to Hong Kong media that "I had to do anything I could to make a living 31 years ago, but I don't think it's a big deal, even Marlon Brando used to be exposed in his movies," He further said, "The porn movie at that time was more conservative than the current films."

Arnold Schwarzenegger

While he is known for his bodybuilding, acting career and is also trying his hands in politics, Arnold was in the porn industry earlier.

Eva Angelina

Eva Angelina porn videos and clips are a rage, however, just last year she made a rather has made an unlikely career switch. She became a firefighter in St. Petersburg, Florida. The XXX star Angelina whose real name is Nicole Tyler chose to be a firefighter after graduating in Class No. 57 at the St. Petersburg College Firefighting Academy.