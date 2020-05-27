Ash, First Koala Born in Australian Reptile Park After Devastating Bushfires Gives Reason to Have Hope in 2020! (Watch Adorable Video)

Ash koala (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

The year 2020 is turning out all unprecedented with one calamity after another. Starting with the devastating Australian bushfires to now the pandemic of Coronavirus affecting people around the world, we have read and heard of more bad news. But a lovely respite comes in from Australia, as the Australian Reptile Park has recorded the first birth of a Koala since the devastating bushfires. The massive forest fires proved a threat to the Koala population. Heartbreaking pictures and videos of koalas affected/burnt by the fires were shared online back then. But the latest news is a rather delightful one. The authorities have also given an appropriate name to it- Ash. Baby Koala Rescued From Australian Bushfire Seeks Comfort in Grey Teddy Bear After Losing Mother (Watch Emotional Video).

The birth of Ash sparks a great hope of successful breeding season for the koalas. The koala emerged from its mother's pouch for the first time just days before the reopening of the park. The parks were closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An ecstatic zookeeper Dan Rumsey of Australian Reptile Park called it an "incredible moment" when Ash popped her head out of her mum's pouch for the first time. "Ash is estimated to be five months old and is right on track to be emerging from the pouch for the first time. Her mother Rosie has shown exemplary parenting skills, and we know that Ash is in good paws," he was quoted to a report. The zoo has shared a video of Ash on their Facebook page and it is adorable!

Watch Video of Koala Ash Born in Australian Reptile Park:

So adorable! The video is going viral with close to lakh views since last night. People are loving the adorable little one. The park opens to visitors starting Monday, June 1. So people can get to see Ash very soon. Rumsey also informed that the park will take all precautions to ensure safety of both, the animals and the visitors in light of the recent pandemic scare.

There is no exact estimate on how many koalas lost their lives in the bushfires but the region of New South Wales alone saw deaths of more 25,000. Experts termed the species as 'functionally extinct' and unlikely to produce a new generation. A female koala gives birth to only one joey a year. Given that a lot of koalas have faced a tragedy a few months ago, there are fewer chances of them reproducing. Ash is just one koala, but she still serves hope in growing the habitat of this species.