When an Australian woman, who had called in sicke to work, boarded a flight and saw her supervisor there, she encountered the worst horror known to all working people. When Leila Soares noticed her boss on her trip, she captured her situation in a TikTok video. The video became viral on the internet, receiving over 11 million views on TikTok. Soares revealed in the video that she had made up a fake medical explanation to miss work when she called in sick. Later that day, though, she discovered her boss on the same plane, which shocked her even more. 'Justification Chahiye' is Internet's New Fav After Video of Employee Beating Boss Goes Viral, Twitterati Relate to Incident by Posting Funny Memes and Jokes.

Woman Calls in Sick to Office, Then Spots Boss on Her Flight

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 23, 2024 03:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).