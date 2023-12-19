Canberra, December 19: It's wedding season, full steam ahead. It should go without saying that weddings are magnificent, once-in-a-lifetime events that need a great deal of work and may be quite stressful and exhausting. Plan the location, the menu, hire a DJ, choose exquisite attire, get ready for the dance and speeches, and most importantly, invite all of your closest friends and family. Imagine, however, that few of your guests decide not to attend on your special day after all of that. Didn't you become irritated simply hearing this?

One Australian woman experienced just this after shelling out thousands of dollars on her wedding. Ten of her invited guests cancelled, claiming they were unable to pay for an interstate trip. But in order to get over her sadness, the bride had an incredible idea that went viral on the internet. Unexpectedly, the bride has chosen to impose a "no-show" fee on those who fail to show up for the ceremonies. Bride Goes for Unusual Hairdo with Chocolates and Candies Studded in Hair, Video Goes Viral on Social Media.

The bride discussed her predicament on the podcast "She's on the Money," as reported by Unilad. One week remains till the wedding. The Australian bride stated on a podcast, "I have already paid the outstanding amount, which was $12,426 (Rs 10,33,484.71) and given the confirmed numbers to the venue." She also mentioned that over the last week, eleven guests who had previously RSVP'd that they would be attending had cancelled, stating that the cost of their interstate journey is too high. Groom Takes Bride Home On Flowers-Laden JCB in Jharkhand's Ranchi, Video Goes Viral.

The bride went on to explain that she was left "scrambling to cover their seats" or face paying a whopping $1,336 out of pocket. "Is it reasonable to request that they cover these costs themselves?" she questioned. The bride also mentioned that the guests received 18 months' notice when they sent out their save-the-dates, which was sent out prior to the official invitations being sent out in January 2023.

