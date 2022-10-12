Weird fetishes can range from a harmless foot fetish to crazy XXX male pregnancy fetish. BUT only a true XXX OnlyFans model will be able to give us a real insight on what unbelievable things followers ask for in terms of fulfilling their fetish. An OnlyFans celebrity in reality described a "disgusting" request that, despite being paid $1000 for it, she refused to comply with. One of Australia's highest-paid OnlyFans performers Bailey Scarlett, who was born in New Zealand, disclosed on a podcast the "weirdest" video request she ever had from a fan. Real-Life Devil Gets Banned From Churches For His Extreme Body Modifications! Brazilian Man Has Implanted Horns, Tattoos and Much More!

She revealed on The Dos and D Show: "One of the most bizarre things I have probably got is a guy requested that he would pay me I think it was like between $800 and $1000 US dollars to sit in my shower, get a litre of milk, drink the whole litre of milk and do a warm – these are his words, not mine – a warm milky puke all over myself". She further said: "It's disgusting. And, like, he wanted me to make myself gag and like literally throw up constantly on myself, it was horrific." When podcast hosts Daniel Schuller and Wayde Dos asked if she considered the offer, the Melbourne influencer said, "No, not for one second".

She claimed that although she frequently received requests, the lewd shower performance had only ever been requested once. Many requests are for teasing videos, such as those showing boobs, a**, and other body parts, as well as plenty of strip teasing and other such things. Bailey said she had been asked to provide instructional videos, but she had never done so. In response to a question about her earnings on the adult-subscription website, Bailey revealed the enormous sum she earned in her first month.

OnlyFans doesn't traditionally provide porn like traditional adult sites but it is super popular amongst fans. OnlyFans provides options to subscribe to XXX content. OnlyFans models thrived in the year 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown as people lost their means to earn money.

