The latest announcement by the Union Government includes a great deal for students pursuing, Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery. In a move that is set to trigger sharp reactions from practitioners of modern medicines, postgraduate students of Ayurveda can now perform a variety of general surgery, including orthopaedic, ophthalmology, ENT and dental. While Ayurvedic PG students are now set to receive formal training for such procedures, there is no news for the MBBS candidates regarding any update on their curriculum. Hence, they are making memes! The latest announcement by the government has sure sparked hilarious BAMS vs MBBS jokes and reactions on the internet. While Ayurvedic students are now gearing up to take some formal surgery training, let us check out the funny reactions on the new gazette notification.

The Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) in its gazette notification allowed Ayurvedic PG passouts to receive formal training for surgeries. The training modules for surgical procedures will reportedly be added to the curriculum of Ayurvedic studies. According to reports, the development has come after the CCIM amended Indian Medicine Central Council (PG Ayurveda Education) Regulations, 2016. This will include the regulation to allow the PG students of Ayurveda to practise general surgery. The Act has been renamed as Indian Medicine Central Council (PG Ayurveda Education) Regulations, 2020.

With the latest announcement, it was obvious to receive significant reactions from medical practitioners, but it garnered more from the MBBS candidates. The memes and jokes display what the MBBS students are feeling right now, and how some of them might switch to BAMS. The announcement has earned hilarious reactions, memes and jokes; you can’t miss.

Someone- Now MBBS & BAMS are same . Me- pic.twitter.com/8n68txL0Gi — stem cell⚕️ (@_doc_mishra_) November 22, 2020

MBBS/ BDS right now to government pic.twitter.com/KldbvvIRaS — ćànâliśt (@thetooth_doc) November 22, 2020

Pic 1 - Student after doing BAMS course Pic 2 - Student after doing MBBS pic.twitter.com/ufY16aPfCH — जे Vinayak Rao (@dank_medico_) November 21, 2020

Now after hearing from AYUSH that Ayurvedic wale bhi surgery karenge We MBBS nibba be like pic.twitter.com/2l0Qmf1sWR — Personal Liberty ➐ (@tadipaar__hun) November 22, 2020

MBBS to BAMS right now : pic.twitter.com/1v265bNkQA — Mr. Stark (@Mr_Stark_) November 22, 2020

* Ayurvedas (BAMS) student will do surgery now... *Meanwhile MBBS Students to BAMS students rn-: pic.twitter.com/9KbHMEK2eO — Tere Bandi ka ex hun😛😛 (@Assumation1) November 22, 2020

*Govt. Allowed BAMS doctors to perform some surgeries* In future:- 1:- I am an MBBS doctor... 2:- I am a BAMS doctor... People:- pic.twitter.com/Xa2Q8CkxR8 — Ankita Dash (@g_e_l_a_t_o__) November 22, 2020

Gov after every single day in MBBS course - ye changes honge, tmhe Next dena hoga Now after hearing Ayurved wale bhi surgery karenge We MBBS nibba pic.twitter.com/eXMsG5DlKR — Vishalvinod (@stetho_wala_dr) November 22, 2020

Someone- Now MBBS & BAMS r same . Me-🤬 pic.twitter.com/Iu1f611Xas — Rupali Singh⚕️ (@rupalisingh02) November 22, 2020

Ayurveda students will be trained in two terms of surgery and would be awarded titles of MS (Ayurveda) Shalya Tantra general surgery and MS (Ayurveda) Shalakya Tantra. So, Ayurvedic students, are you ready to get first-hand experience and skilled training to perform surgeries?

