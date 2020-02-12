Baaghi 3 Song 'Dus Bahane' Funny Memes Take Over Social Media as Twitterati Mock Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor's Remix Track With Hilarious Jokes

There genuinely seems to be a dearth of originality among music composers in Bollywood given that most of the film soundtracks coming out today are full of remixes. What's even more shameful is that these songs are not even that old. Imagine, songs from the 2000s are now being turned into remixes and a good example of that is the recent Baaghi 3 number, "Dus Bahane". The song gets a '2.0' title and we are confused why it even needed another version when the original was already pretty damn good. The original song featured Abhishek Bachchan and Zayed Khan and was from the film Dus (2005). The new version shows Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff pulling off some hot moves but the charm of the original is horribly lost in this one. Dus Bahane 2.0 Song from Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's Hot Moves Aren't Enough of a 'Bahana' For Us to Like This Remix (Watch Video).
It is no secret that the audiences are not very fond of remixes and every time a new remake drops, they are ready to bash it and save the original. If the Baaghi 3 trailer memes were any less entertaining, the jokes that are doing the rounds on the internet relating to the "Dus Bahane" song are even more hilarious. From taking digs at unoriginality to other things, the song has now resulted in a meme-fest. Here's looking at some of the hilarious ones. Baaghi 3 Funny Memes Go Viral As Physics-Defying Trailer Makes No Sense, And Even Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's Fans Would Agree.
Who's the Idiot Now?
Indians right now. #DusBahane pic.twitter.com/Bv1h2R7jKY
After Watching the Remix:
#DusBahane https://t.co/DSQFBsMOlY
Me to such crap remakes/remixes🤮 pic.twitter.com/1xawtFwUnh
Not So Close to the Original Eh?
1-old songs
2-new remakes of the old songs pic.twitter.com/2CAuSsUDY2
Sasti Copy?
Old Original songs.....😎😎
vs
Their remix/remakes....😛😛
😭😭😭#DusBahane #DusBahane2 #Baaghi3 pic.twitter.com/nguhuyDYKx
And Sara Said it First!
My ears, heart and soul to @TSeries and @tanishkbagchi 😭#DusBahane pic.twitter.com/gTAlTImNtp
RIP Good Songs:
Another hit Song #DusBahane killed :- T-errorist organisation TE-Qaeda @TSeries pic.twitter.com/Zlo3VlITwy
Let's Listen to Tony Stark Everyone!
To all the makers of remixes, I say #NoMore #stopattacksonmusic #earthisclosedtoday #DusBahane https://t.co/8s6PTdzeS9 pic.twitter.com/x3CTvXXkyC
Baba We're Not Similar Baba!
#Baaghi3#DusBahane #DusBahane 2.0 pic.twitter.com/kCqLlDBmED
Music Lovers are Like!
Music lovers to #DusBahane makers. pic.twitter.com/kAmBTX3Nwg
We hope you enjoyed catching some of these hilarious memes about the Baaghi 3 song "Dus Bahane". Hopefully, a little trolling will push the makers to do a better job and compose some original songs soon!