Baaghi 3 Song 'Dus Bahane' Funny Memes Take Over Social Media as Twitterati Mock Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor's Remix Track With Hilarious Jokes

Dus Bahane Remix Sparks Funny Memes. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

There genuinely seems to be a dearth of originality among music composers in Bollywood given that most of the film soundtracks coming out today are full of remixes. What's even more shameful is that these songs are not even that old. Imagine, songs from the 2000s are now being turned into remixes and a good example of that is the recent Baaghi 3 number, "Dus Bahane". The song gets a '2.0' title and we are confused why it even needed another version when the original was already pretty damn good. The original song featured Abhishek Bachchan and Zayed Khan and was from the film Dus (2005). The new version shows Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff pulling off some hot moves but the charm of the original is horribly lost in this one. Dus Bahane 2.0 Song from Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's Hot Moves Aren't Enough of a 'Bahana' For Us to Like This Remix (Watch Video).

It is no secret that the audiences are not very fond of remixes and every time a new remake drops, they are ready to bash it and save the original. If the Baaghi 3 trailer memes were any less entertaining, the jokes that are doing the rounds on the internet relating to the "Dus Bahane" song are even more hilarious. From taking digs at unoriginality to other things, the song has now resulted in a meme-fest. Here's looking at some of the hilarious ones. Baaghi 3 Funny Memes Go Viral As Physics-Defying Trailer Makes No Sense, And Even Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's Fans Would Agree.

Who's the Idiot Now?

After Watching the Remix:

Not So Close to the Original Eh?

Sasti Copy?

And Sara Said it First!

RIP Good Songs:

Let's Listen to Tony Stark Everyone!

Baba We're Not Similar Baba!

Music Lovers are Like!

We hope you enjoyed catching some of these hilarious memes about the Baaghi 3 song "Dus Bahane". Hopefully, a little trolling will push the makers to do a better job and compose some original songs soon!