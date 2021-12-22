How can humans predict the future? Many people will agree to the fact that planets and other celestial bodies have an effect on Earth and our personalities. But blind mystic Baba Vanga's New Year 2022 Predictions are petrifying. Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova aka Baba Vanga is one of the most famous mystics, who is said to have predicted a lot of recent incidents correctly. The Bulgarian seer claimed to possess supernatural abilities and could see what would happen in subsequent times despite being sightless. According to sources, Baba Vanga had predicted the disintegration of the Soviet Union, the Chernobyl disaster, the date of Stalin’s death, and the September 11 attacks. Happy 'Almost' New Year 2022 Funny Memes and Jokes: Check Out Some Hilarious Year-Ending Posts as We Refuse to Believe We Ever Left 2019.

As per the reports, Vanga had made several prophecies for the upcoming year 2022, let's hope they don't come true!

Baba Vanga (Photo Credits : Wikimedia )

1. Another Pandemic, Maybe

According to Baba Vanga, a team of researchers will discover a deadly virus in Siberia. The lethal virus was once contained in ice but it will melt due to global warming.

2. Water Shortages

Due to the increase in population and water pollution, many cities can expect to be hit by a shortage of drinking water next year.

3. Locusts Attack On India

Baba Vanga predicted apocalyptic scenes in India. An attack of locusts will destroy crops and cause famine in India.

4. Alien Alert!

According to the Bulgarian mystic, an asteroid, which happens to have a name ‘Oumuamua’ will be sent by aliens to search for life on planet Earth, and the aliens on board may take human prisoners.

5. People Will Live In Virtual Reality

Due to access to the Internet, social media addictions, digital world dependency, and video games, many people will embark on a downwards spiral and will confuse virtual reality with actual reality.

6. Increase In Natural Calamities

Baba Vanga is clear that there will be a surge in natural disasters, including bouts of floods in Australia and several Asian countries.

Baba Vanga's followers also believed that the seer was telepathic and could communicate with aliens as well. Now the biggest question is, are these prophecies veracious? Hope Not!

