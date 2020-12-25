The year is coming to an end, and people have been eagerly waiting to bid farewell to 2020. There were numerous events, putting everyone on edge, while dealing with a global health crisis. Ahead of many significant events and celestial days, predictions too came in for a doomsday, scaring everyone across the world. While 2020 has finally come to an end, the predictions for the coming year are also in. 2020 was disastrous, but anyone hoping for respite in 2021, may have to think again, at least according to the forecasts made by the blind Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga. Cataclysms, doomsday, ‘strong dragon’ to seize humanity, a cure to cancer and more, in this article, we bring you what the blind ‘Balkan Nostradamus’ mystic predicted for the coming year.

Blind since childhood, she spent most of her life in the Rupite area in the Kozhuh mountains in Bulgaria. According to her own testimony, a turning point in her life occurred when a tornado allegedly lifted her into the air and threw her in a nearby field. The incident left her blind. Followers of Vanga believe that she predicted the precise date of her own death. Many predictions attributed to her surfaced. Before her death, she listed many possibilities. She became a cult figure among conspiracy theorists after some of her pronouncements proved eerily accurate. Let us find out what she predicted for 2021.

The Balkan Nostradamus predicted before her death that a cure for cancer would be found in 2021. “The day will come when cancer will get tied with iron chains,” she said.

Baba Vanga also predicted that the world would suffer from a “lot of cataclysms and great disasters” in 2021 as three “giants” unite and a “strong dragon” will seize humanity. Some reportedly interpreted the “dragon” to be China’s increasing dominance in the world.

Things do not seem to go well for the US President Donald Trump. The mystic also claimed that he would suffer deafness and mortal illness in the coming year. She claimed the 45th POTUS would become sick with a “mysterious disease that will leave him deaf, and cause brain trauma.”

Baba Vanga’s wild predictions also claim Europe’s economy will fall; an assassination attempt will be carried out against Russian President Vladimir Putin by someone within his own country.

The Nostradamus further added that Islamic extremists would stage an attack in Europe.

The mystic predicted a lot of calamities for Asian countries; some are related to water-related calamities like tsunamis and floods. Massive earthquakes and tsunamis will possibly wipe out parts of the world. “The world will suffer from a lot of cataclysms and great disasters. Difficult times will come. People will be divided by their faith,” Baba Vanga added.

Baba Vanga's prophecies of doom also include a part of the world around Russia that will be hit by a meteorite.

These are some of the predictions that have been listed by Baba Vanga for 2021. Her predictions go on till 5079, when she claims the world will end. The mystic knew about the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the September 11, attack in 2001, the death of Princess Diana and the Chernobyl disaster.

