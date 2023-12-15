Mumbai, December 15: Many people are curious about what the New Year 2024 will bring, and some look to famous astrologers' forecasts. One of them is Baba Vanga, a blind Bulgarian mystic who died in 1996 and was known as the Nostradamus of the Balkans. She made predictions about various events that will happen in 2024, such as wars, disasters, conflicts, and political changes. Her predictions have amazed people for years, as some of them seemed to come true, like the 9/11 terror attacks, the death of Princess Diana, the Chernobyl disaster, and Brexit.

The blind Bulgarian prophet Baba Vanga died 26 years ago at the age of 84, but her predictions were believed to come true after her death. However, it is hard to verify the accuracy of her prophecies, as there is little or no written evidence of her "deep visions". She also claimed to have some predictions for 2024, and some of them may also affect India. Scroll down to check Baba Vanga Predictions for India 2024.

Baba Vanga Predictions for India 2024:

Terrorism and Bioweapons

Baba Vanga warned of the dangers of destructive weapons. She claimed that a “big country” would use or test biological weapons in 2024. If this comes true, India could also be in danger.

Natural Catastrophes

The blind prophet foresaw a change in the Earth's orbit. This usually happens slowly over time. But if it happens faster, it could cause terrible natural disasters and a rise in radiation levels. Being a diverse terrain, India could be at risk if Baba Vanga's prediction comes true.

Cyber Threats

The mystic visionary foresaw an increase in cyber attacks. She said skilled hackers would target vital infrastructure such as power grids and water treatment plants, endangering national security. India, a leader in the IT industry, could feel the wrath of the ransomware attacks if her prediction becomes reality.

Baba Vanga is believed to have accurately foreseen the exact date of her death, which occurred on August 11, 1996. In addition to these predictions, Vanga is said to have made other long-term forecasts, including the return of communism in 2076, the possibility of time travel in 2304, and the end of the world in 5079.

