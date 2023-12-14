Mumbai, December 14: Despite passing away in 1996, the prophecies of Baba Vanga, a blind mystic from Bulgaria, are believed to have come true well after her demise. She has gained a following among conspiracy theorists convinced she predicted global incidents far in advance. Often referred to as the Balkan Nostradamus, Baba Vanga is credited with predicting significant world events such as the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Princess Diana’s death, the Chernobyl catastrophe, and Brexit.

According to The Sun, the Bulgarian seer passed away 26 years ago at 84, yet numerous of her forecasts are believed to have come true posthumously. However, the authenticity of these predictions is difficult to ascertain as very few, if any, of her “profound insights” were ever documented. Despite this, followers continue to uphold her somewhat ambiguous and skeptical “prophecies”. She had also made a few predictions for 2024. Scroll down to check Baba Vanga Predictions for the Year 2024. Baba Vanga Predictions for New Year 2023: From Alien Attack to Solar Tsunami and Emergence of Lab Babies, Here's List of Chilling Prophecies by the Famous Blind Mystic.

Baba Vanga Predictions for the Year 2024

Vladimir Putin Assassination Plot

The sightless prophetess may have predicted that Russian President Vladimir Putin could be targeted for assassination by a compatriot in 2024, as reported by The Mirror. This follows an unusual statement from the Kremlin denying rumours of Vladimir Putin’s death. Speculation about his demise emerged on a Telegram channel, suggesting he passed away at his Valdai palace, north of Moscow. The Kremlin has consistently dismissed rumours about Putin having cancer and his health deteriorating.

Increase in Terrorist Attacks in Europe

Vanga prophesied about destructive weaponry. She suggested that a “large nation” might carry out biological weapons tests or attacks in 2024. The seer also foresaw terrorists wreaking havoc in Europe. Vladimir Putin Has Many Body Doubles? Here's What Russia President Answered to AI Clone of Himself.

Natural Disasters

The mystic predicted an orbital shift, typically over an extended period. However, if this happens faster, it could lead to horrifying natural disasters and a potential rise in radiation levels.

Economic Crisis

Vanga anticipated a massive economic crisis that would affect the global economy in 2024. She suggested this could be due to rising debt levels, escalating geopolitical tensions, and a shift in economic power from the West to the East.

Cyber Attacks

The blind seer foresaw an increase in cyber attacks. She suggested that sophisticated hackers might target critical infrastructure such as power grids and water treatment plants, posing a threat to national security.

Technological Revolutions

The mystic envisioned a significant breakthrough in quantum computing, as reported by History.co.uk. With the rapid advancement of quantum computing, which can solve problems faster than conventional computers, her prediction could mean a surge in AI’s influence in society by 2024.

Medical Breakthroughs

Last but not least, Baba Vanga predicted some potentially groundbreaking advancements in the medical field. The blind Bulgarian seer suggested that new treatments for currently incurable diseases, including Alzheimer’s and cancer, could emerge in 2024.

Often called the Balkan Nostradamus, Baba Vanga is believed to have accurately foreseen the exact date of her own death, which occurred on August 11, 1996. Born as Vangelia Pandeva Dimitrova in 1911, she mysteriously lost her vision at 12 during a severe storm. Days later, when her family discovered her, she shared her inaugural vision with them, according to reports.

