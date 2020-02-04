Baboon Takes Away Lion's Cub at Kruger National Park, Viral Video is Reminding Everyone of Lion King!

Baboon takes away lion cub (Photo Credits: YouTube Grab)

Most of us have grown up watching the film The Lion King. And one of the most iconic scenes of the movie remains when Simba is picked up by the baboon to introduce him to all animals. But who would've thought a very similar scene would take place in real life! In South Africa's Kruger National Park, a baboon took fancy of a lion cub and managed to take it away atop a tree. And what's more interesting is the baboon is seen caring for the cub like it was his own baby. A video has captured the stunning encounter between the baboon and the cub and when it came online, it did not take long to go viral. However, the cub may not have survived for long. Monkey Adopts a Kitten in Thailand, Cute Videos of the Primate Taking Care of The Kitty Cat Go Viral!

The unlikely bonding was caught in Kruger National Park on February 2 by photographer and director of a safari company Kurt Schultz. He went to the park to take some pictures and heard some restless baboons in an area. He thought it to be completely regular until he waited back to see what was happening. He then saw a male baboon carry a lion cub, which was causing a commotion among rest of the troop. But instead of hurting the cub, the male baboon was seen cuddling and caressing the cub, as if it were his own baby. Schultz was quoted in a report, "Male baboons do a lot of grooming but the care given to this lion cub was the same care given by a female baboon to one of her own young." The entire interaction was captured on video which was soon shared online. Skull, Torn Pants of South African Rhino Poacher Eaten by Lions Found Among The Only Remains, View Pics!

The video is going crazy viral and has garnered over a million views in just two days. The unusual friendship reminded a lot of people about The Lion King. Several of them commented the monkey was inspired by the film.

While at first, it seems all friendly, it is predicted that the cub might be dead by now! Schlutz said that the cub did appear tired although there were no injuries. He added that baboons kill young lions or leopards but this was the first time he saw such friendly interaction. Since the baboons were in large numbers, it would also not be possible for a lion to rescue its cub.