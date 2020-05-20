Bangalore Loud Noise Funny Memes & Jokes Go Viral As Bengalureans Guess Mysterious Thunderous Boom Sound To Be Everything From Thanos Attack to Alien Invasion!

Bangalore sound memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

If people in parts of Eastern Bengaluru were asleep, they must surely have woken up to the loud thud heard this afternoon! The mysterious sound was heard across the International airport, Kalyan Nagar, MG road, Marathahalli, Whitefield, Sarjapur, Electronic city to Hebbagodi. While the cause of the sound is yet to be ascertained, Desi Twitter is up with their theories. From alien invasion to Thanos, funniest speculations are trending on Twitter. People from the city will forget the panic of the situation when they see the latest funny memes and jokes. Bengaluru Loud Sound: Was it Sonic Boom? Here's What The Term Means.

The immediate reaction of those who heard the sound was whether it was a blast or was it an earthquake. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC), has confirmed that it wasn’t an earthquake. While speculations if it was a boom fighter jet Mirage 2000 are still questioned, Twitterati has started making their wild guesses. From aliens finally visiting the planet to it just being the burp of 2020, the meme reactions are too funny!

Check Some Tweets About Booming Noise Heard in Bengaluru:

Jaadu is that You?

Aliens!

Me after hearing that loud boom sound and then hearing jets flying by. #Bangalore pic.twitter.com/4bli609vEW — Logic Hunter! (@Logic_Baba) May 20, 2020

Let's Tick This Too?

Now can we tick on Alien Invasion too? #Bangalore pic.twitter.com/mtuwTQvLwF — Syed Abdul Hannan (@syedhannan546) May 20, 2020

Hahaha!

People hearing loud bang in #Bangalore, come out and see aliens have attacked. pic.twitter.com/R46jPfjuU4 — Code🚀 (@codebite) May 20, 2020

People RN

People coming out of houses due to that blast sound in Bangalore 😂 #Bangalore pic.twitter.com/TJiyMyqGw7 — Meme_doctor (@Memedoctor11) May 20, 2020

Let's Leave The Planet

Alien Conversations

After Hearing loud Boom sound Aliens to #Bangalore ppls : pic.twitter.com/RMdpsYrGPi — आत्मनिर्भर बनो बाबू भैया (@oye__memer) May 20, 2020

Looks like people are really excited to meet with the aliens here. That's the most common reactions that are trending on the loud sound. Well, let us wait till have officials confirming on the source of this thud.