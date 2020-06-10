Banksy's Latest Artwork Proposes New Statue of Black Lives Matter Protesters Pulling Down Slave Trader Edward Colston's Statue in Bristol (See Picture)

Banksy proposes new statue with a new artwork (Photo Credits: Banksy Instagram)

Artist Banksy has proposed a new statue in his artwork posted on social media platforms. The Black Lives Matter protesters pulled down the bronze statue of 17th-century slave trader Edward Colston, and then dumped the figure into the River Avon in Bristol, the United Kingdom. After the incident, Banksy shared a sketch of the statue being brought down by protesters suggesting if the plinth should be replaced by a statue of protesters bringing down the statue. He shared it on social media asking, "What should we do with the empty plinth in the middle of Bristol?" Statue of Edward Colston, 17th Century Slave Trader, Pulled Down and Thrown Into Bristol Harbour by Black Lives Matter Protesters in UK (Watch Video)

Suggesting an opinion, the artist further wrote, "Here’s an idea that caters for both those who miss the Colston statue and those who don’t. We drag him out the water, put him back on the plinth, tie cable around his neck and commission some life-size bronze statues of protestors in the act of pulling him down. Everyone happy. A famous day commemorated." Black Lives Matter Protest: Powerful Photos From George Floyd Protest That Show Resistance, Anger, Despair, Hope And Love!

Banksy's Artwork on Protesters Pulling Down Statue of Edward Colston:

The statue dated back to 1895 which is almost 150 years after Colston's died and around 88 years after Britain abolished the slave trade in 1807. Colston played a key role in the Royal African Company and was responsible for transporting around 80,000 people to the Americas in the 17th century.

After George Floyd's death, Banksy had posted an artwork on Instagram along with a statement of solidarity. The painting showed a black face with a burning candle next to it. The fire from the candle was burning the flag of the United States. The Black Lives Matter Movement has spread across America with people demanding justice and end to police brutality. The 46-year-old died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck not letting him breathe. The incident sparked protests which also turned violent in some places.