The Super Bowl is one of the biggest events to air on TV every year. Considering that it is one of the most-watched events, the Super Bowl has some moments of airtime in between the games. Advertisers go all out to grab people's attention during breaks in the game. For many, the commercials have become as important as the game itself. Over the years, some ads have gained legendary status. Some ads have become famous and are remembered long after they first aired. They're like time capsules of pop culture moments. From funny celebrity appearances to touching stories and quirky characters, these ads have become part of our culture. They don't just interrupt the game; they become part of the conversation for years. As we get ready for this year's commercials, let's look back at some of the most iconic Super Bowl ads. When is Super Bowl 2024? Know Date and Time in IST of Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers NFL Match.

Budweiser’s Whassup? Ad

In 1999, Budweiser aired a memorable ad featuring friends asking each other "Whassup?" on the phone. Both answer, "Nothing. Just watching the game, having a Bud.". The phrase ‘Whassup?’ remains popular in pop culture today.

John Greene and Kid Coca-Cola Ad

Coca-Cola's 1980 Super Bowl ad, "Hey Kid, Catch," is a timeless gem. It features "Mean" Joe Greene, a tough Pittsburgh Steelers' player, showing his soft side when a young fan offers him a Coke. This heartwarming commercial has inspired many copies, from The Simpsons to political campaigns.

Britney Spears' Joy of Pepsi Ad

The sensational Britney Spears takes us on a nostalgic trip, showing recreated vintage Pepsi ads right from the 1950s to the present day. Britney dances and sings in a factory in this ad. Get ready to experience a wave of nostalgia!

Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny Nike Ad

Ready to meet the ad that inspired the epic live-action animated film, Space Jam? Watch as Bugs Bunny and Michael Jordan join forces for a fun game on the court. The ad was created for Nike’s Air Jordans and was named ‘Hare Jordan.’

You’re Not You When You’re Hungry Snickers Ad

Iconic actress Betty White showed her humour and work ethic in a funny football ad for Snickers. This started their famous slogan, "You're not you when you're hungry." It's hard to forget this hilarious ad featuring Betty White in it.

Alexa Loses Her Voice Amazon Ad

When Alexa loses her voice, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is reassured that replacements are ready to step in. However, the attempts by celebrities like Gordon Ramsay, Rebel Wilson, Cardi B, and Anthony Hopkins to fill in lead to hilarious failures as they try to respond to users' simple questions. Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Rekindle 'Friends' Chemistry in Star-studded Super Bowl 2024 Commercial (Watch Video).

The Super Bowl isn't just a major sports event; it's also a huge advertising moment each year. It brings us some of the greatest commercials ever. Here's to more creativity and many more amazing commercials in the future!

