XXX OnlyFans record is broken by Bhad Bhabie after she raked about $1 million in merely six hours. She broke the record of Pornhub director Bella Thorne. Bhad Bhabie has just turned 18 and nothing could be better than this for the new phase of her life! The rapper charges $23.99 per month for access to photos and videos on her OnlyFans page, which she created Thursday, just a week after her 18th birthday. She posted the receipts Thursday night via Instagram, showing the $757,526.08 she made in subscription fees, $267,675.00 she made from direct message payments, and $5,502.35 she made in tips that amounted to $1 million-plus in earnings. Recently, XXX OnlyFans recently banned public sex and nudity on the subscription-based website, therefore making it difficult for creators who make content outdoors.

"Not bad for 6 hours. we broke the f--- out of that onlyfans record," Bhabie wrote on her socials. Bella Thorne previously held the record on the paid subscription platform, after the 23-year-old singer/actress made $1 million in under 24 hours on OnlyFans and later doubled the amount in less than a week last summer. Upon turning 18 last week, the rapper (real name Danielle Bregoli) also launched an "ETH Me Outside: A CASH ME OUTSIDE NFT" featuring an original collection of 20 digital icons.

Bhad Bhabie on XXX Website OnlyFans! View Instagram Pics and Videos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℬ𝒽𝒶𝒷𝒾ℯ🦋 (@bhadbhabie)

Beautiful!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℬ𝒽𝒶𝒷𝒾ℯ🦋 (@bhadbhabie)

Bhad Bhabie Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℬ𝒽𝒶𝒷𝒾ℯ🦋 (@bhadbhabie)

Bhad Bhabie TikTok Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℬ𝒽𝒶𝒷𝒾ℯ🦋 (@bhadbhabie)

The sexy OnlyFans queen found herself in major controversies with sex workers on OnlyFans. After the subscription-based XXX website decided to change its payment policies saying that XXX content providers and sex workers cannot charge over $50 for pay-per-view content and cannot be tipped more than $100 by one user, people blamed Bella Thorne because the XXX workers believed the changes came after she made a whopping $2 million in her first seven days. What is OnlyFans? From Porn Star Renee Gracie & Pornhub Director Bella Thorne to Tana Mongeau & Cardi B Here are Some Of The Popular Celebs Present On The XXX Social Media Platform.

From XXX Websites, OnlyFans & Pornhub.com to Zoom & Amazon some companies did have a great 2020 during COVID-19 lockdown. OnlyFans usage spiked up with even celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, Blac Chyna coming closer to fans. And while one of the most popular names would be the racer-turned-porn star, Renee Gracie who is very popular on OnlyFans, the list is never-ending. OnlyFans doesn't traditionally provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com. Although, some of these porn websites are slightly similar to the ones that provide webcam sex like Cam Sex India or Camsoda.com. Last year, Beth Spiby, a 24-year-old who is quite popular on Instagram was working at M&S, Manchester had her life changed due to OnlyFans. She quit her menial job to join OnlyFans. She used to work as a cashier at M&S and has also previously worked at KFC. Beth now makes between £10,000 (9,38,855 INR) and £15,000 (14,08,282 INR) a month via the XXX website OnlyFans. Moreover, a sexy grandmother is known to earn a handful by selling seductive pictures on OnlyFans. She is 59-year-old and has quit her main career for this lucratively paying job.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 03, 2021 12:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).