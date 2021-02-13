It is a universal fact that BLACKPINK is one of the most prominent K-Pop girl groups, breaking records left, right and straight. With an international fanbase, commonly known as BLINKs, the group members enjoyed major collabs including Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa and Selena Gomez and topping charts. All the members Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé, have dabbled in the world of haute fashion. What makes K-Pop a tantalising genre is the visuals and aesthetics around it, including the member’s style statements, on and off-screen. Lalisa Manoban, aka Lisa, is the only non-Korean member from Thailand, is the most followed BLACKPINK member on Instagram with a whopping 46.5 million followers. She recently dropped her dance video, part of ‘LILI’s FILM’ series. With all of her amazing skills, BLACKPINK’s Lisa is our Valentine Week 2021 crush of the day. Here we bring you some elegant pictures that prove Lisa’s fashion is beyond chic and Lillies and Blinks totally vibe with her edgy style.

The 23-year-old musician is fast becoming one of the world’s most-watched style mavens. Her style is intriguing! Lisa is a whole package to fans, be it her rapping, vocal, striking dance skills and of course, her remarkable fashion sense. She is a true fashion chameleon! While the world is celebrating Valentine Week 2021, today being the sixth day as Kiss Day, we are here to rejoice in her raging fashion—as she is our crush of the day, while for Lillies, well, Lisa is a forever crush!

Lisa’s personal taste is intriguing, while her stage looks are packed with look-at-me glitz. Plus her style is so varied—from fierce to feminine ensembles to hip cool-girl fits, there is no concept, Lisa does not fit. Here are some pictures of the BLACKPINK queen for your scroll pleasure!

The Surprise Element at The Show

Camouflaging Enough?

Sour Candy!

Hotness!

Sun Kissed And How!

Yeah, You Were Saying!

Too Much Accessories Is the New Chic!

With the assortment of stuff she wears, and how she makes it look gorgeous, screams the fashion diva she is. A K-Pop fashion icon, hands down!

