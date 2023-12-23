Chennai, December 23: A bizarre sight greeted the residents of Chennai as hundreds of venomous marine creatures, such as Blue Buttons and Blue Sea Dragons, were found on the beach in the Besant Nagar locality of the Tamil Nadu capital. The incident raised alarm among the locals, who feared the possible effects of the floods and the industrial oil spill that occurred recently.

Srivatsan Ramkumar, a Chennai resident and an environmental activist, witnessed the strange phenomenon. He told The News Minute that he saw hundreds of dead and alive sea creatures between the broken bridge and the Ashtalakshmi temple stretch of the beach. Rare Giant Squid With Thick Arms Swimming Along Coast Captured By Japanese Divers; Video Of The 8-Foot Long Sea Monster Goes Viral.

What Are Blue Sea Dragons?

The Blue Sea Dragon is a rare and fascinating organism that lives in the deep sea. It is a type of sea slug, a shell-less mollusc that comes in various colours and shapes. The Blue Sea Dragon has a remarkable ability to blend in with its surroundings, using its blue and silver sides. It often forms groups called ‘blue fleets’, which are a stunning sight to behold. Strangest Ocean Animals! From Red Worm-Like Creature to Creepy Feathery Spheres; 3 Mysterious Things from Sea That Left Scientists Confounded (See Pics).

What Are Blue Buttons?

The Blue Button is another intriguing creature that looks like a button-shaped disc. However, it is not a single organism, but a colony of small predators called hydroids. The Blue Button is often mistaken for a jellyfish, but it belongs to a different group of animals.

The unusual occurrence of these venomous sea creatures washing ashore could be linked to the floods and the oil spill that affected Chennai recently. The floods could have disrupted the natural habitat and currents of these creatures, while the oil spill could have harmed their health and survival. The incident could also pose a threat to the human and marine life in the area, as these creatures could sting or bite if touched or provoked.

Prashanth E, the wildlife warden at the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, has issued a cautionary advisory to the public, urging them not to touch these creatures. He highlighted that the flushing of the sea bed is a common aftermath of cyclonic disturbances.

