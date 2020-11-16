A British officer who travelled to Turkey for a boob job died and returned to life on the operation table. Her sister who had travelled with her was not told she had 'died' and had been resuscitated during the process. 47-year-old Lisa MacDonald from Maidenhead in Berkshire understood that she had died during the mummy makeover at the Avrupamed clinic in Turkey only after coming home. She had flown to Turkey with her 41-year-old sister Sacha in September after getting an appointment at Avrupamed for the boob job through Instagram. Porn Star Splurges a Fortune to Look like Kylie Jenner via Multiple Surgeries like Boob Jobs and Botox! Now Rakes About £80k an Hour.

Three weeks after when she returned from Turkey, Lisa collapsed at home and was rushed to a hospital. On examining, surgeons at Wexham Park Hospital in Slough removed Ms MacDonald's implants to save her life. On inspecting her ribs, medics discovered that her several ribs had been fractured. They said she had been given CPR during chest compressions causing it. For the makeover, she had paid £4,300 which included boob lift, implants, liposuction, flights and a weeks stay at a hotel. Her sister Sacha also opted the same including a tummy tuck, for £5,200. Frankfurt Model Gets Boob Jobs and Butt Implants to Look Like Kim K After Blowing up Whopping £30k but Can’t Find a Boyfriend Because Breasts Are ‘Too Big’.

The sisters said that they felt something odd when they spotted a bed 'cobbled together from planks of wood'. She said she was tied to the bed with ropes. The Sun quoted her as saying, "It was scary but we'd paid so felt like we had to go through with it. When I came round, I was in agony." Woman's PLT 'Underboob Dress' Left Her Breasts Exposed and The NSFW Fail Picture Is Now Going Viral on Twitter with Hilarious Reactions.

Following the surgery, MacDonald couldn't breathe and felt she was going to die and was not offered any pain relief. Six days after the surgery they were deemed fit to fly and returned to the UK. The sisters said that it seems they chatted with fake patients of the clinic on Instagram who recommended Avrupamed. Avrupamed has 58,500 followers on Instagram.

