Fans are going topless on social media in support of Cardi B after a nude pic of her was accidentally leaked on Instagram. The WAP singer mistakenly shared a picture of her in the nude and it went viral in no time while she was celebrating her 28th birthday in Las Vegas. The party included big names right from Kylie Jenner, Megan Thee Stallion to 21 Savage and even to our surprise, ex-husband Offset. Videos of Offset and her kissing and dancing together were just one thing that went viral on that day. It was her nude pic that took over social media in no time. Cardi B Shares Nude Pic of Melania Trump! WAP Rapper Gives It Back to DeAnna Lorraine with a Naked Pic of the First Lady.

However, Cardi B soon wrote on Twitter all confused and apologetic about the accident. She said: “Ah, Lord. Lord, why the f*** did you have to make me so f***ing stupid and retarded? Why? Why, why why? You know what, I’m not even gonna beat myself up about it. I’m just gonna eat my breakfast. I’m just gonna eat my breakfast, right? I’m gonna eat my breakfast and then I’m gonna go to a party, because I’m not even gonna think about it. I am not going to think about it, okay?” The now-deleted tweet further read: “Nope, no, I’m not. I won’t, it is what it is, s*** happen. F*** it. It’s not even the first time. I mean I used to f***ing be a stripper so whatever. Ay, Dios mio,” Cardi B’s last tweet read.

The rapper also clarified about her suing someone on her Insta stories saying: “I did not posted no story about me suing nobody ….nobody to be sued for .It was my f*** up…s*** happens.” This reminds us of the time when some trolls circulated photoshopped image of her appearance at the Billboard Music Awards and she replied with a nude video. Although, it was soon removed by Instagram, the way she handled the whole controversy was grabbing eyeballs. Cardi had appeared in a yellow thigh-high slit dress at the red carpet of Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, and posed passionately for pictures with Offset, however, in one of the rather NSFW pictures where she raised one of her legs flashing tiny underwear she was wearing was photoshopped by trolls to make it look like she wasn’t wearing any.

