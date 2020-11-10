Diwali 2020 is here and so will be your box of sonpapdi, or let's hope not, unless you really like the sweet dish. As Diwali gifting is a popular tradition among everyone, a box of the sweet, flaky dessert, Soanpapdi has become a very common choice of gifting. But often people just pass on these boxes from one person to another because no one really likes the same gifts. Thanks to this, Sonpapdi has become an unpopular choice of gifting but a target of funny memes and jokes. So this Diwali 2020, instead of the Sonpapdi boxes, just send over these memes and jokes on the sweet dish and spread the cheer of the festivities.

Diwali 2020 is barely a day or two away. For some the celebrations start tomorrow with Vasu Baras and the first day of Narak Chaturdashi, which is also called the Choti Diwali will be on November 14. It is a very common tradition in Diwali for people to invite one another at their homes, enjoy over the festive snacks and exchange Happy Diwali greetings and messages. With all festivals this year seeing a not-so-enthusiastic celebration due to the pandemic, people are looking forward to Diwali 2020 to mark it a bit differently. While there are other options to give as Diwali gifts except Sonpapdi, you can exchange the jokes and memes on it if you cannot do without it. We bring you some funniest Sonpapdi memes and jokes to send everyone ahead of this festival.

Check Out Some Funny Memes and Jokes on Soanpapdi:

Brace Yourselves, Sonpapdi is Coming...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lottie Poppye (@lottiepoppye) on Nov 9, 2020 at 7:17am PST

Watching Relatives Coming Over Like

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CrookBookUNOFFICIAL (@ccrookbookk) on Nov 9, 2020 at 5:16am PST

HAHAHA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by https://vastroma.com/ (@vastromaofficial) on Nov 8, 2020 at 4:34am PST

Racing Ahead!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by m.e.m.e.sland (@m.e.m.e.sland) on Nov 7, 2020 at 7:33pm PST

Yes

Me on my way to buy son papdi for diwali for guests when all they give is ashirvaad. pic.twitter.com/6bhiveTDxX — Kalakar Ji Ke Memes (@kalakarjikememe) November 6, 2020

True Love

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bkn_lutro_choro (@bkn_lutro_choro) on Nov 4, 2020 at 7:15am PST

Sonpapdi These Days

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valdimi Putin (@valdimiputin) on Nov 3, 2020 at 9:54pm PST

Chocolate < Sonpapdi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🅽🅸🆂🅷🅰🅽🆃 🆂🅸🅽🅶🅷 🅽🅰🆁🆆🅰🆁🅸🅰 (@nishant___1599) on Nov 2, 2020 at 6:34am PST

Aa Gaya!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aam Aadmi (@aam_janta_memes) on Oct 30, 2020 at 9:49pm PDT

Aren't they all funny? If you have got the Sonpapdi boxes in every Diwali then you can totally relate to these jokes. So this festive season, forward these jokes and memes instead of the sweet boxes and spread definite smiles. Wishing you all Happy Diwali 2020 in advance!

