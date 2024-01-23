Rio de Janeiro, January 23: A 21-year-old Brazilian man who believed a stone had struck him at a New Year's Eve party was shocked to discover a gunshot lodged in his skull. Mateus Facio was partying on a Rio de Janeiro beach in Brazil when he felt something strike him, but when his head stopped bleeding, he shrugged it off, according to the New York Post. Facio didn't even realise how bad things were for him, as he spent the following four days partying and having fun with friends.

The 21-year-old remembered, "Little did I know that all this would happen," according to the local media. "I thought it was a stone, a bad joke, that someone picked up and threw a rock," he said. I could see what the sounds could be if there was one. However, I didn't hear anything, and everything was perfectly normal, the Brazilian student of medicine said. Gujarat Man Opens Fire, Bullet Pierces Through Woman’s Face and Comes Out From Near the Ear.

Before learning he had a gunshot lodged in his head, the 21-year-old partied on the beach and spent four days with pals. He didn't seek medical treatment till he got back home. During the trip back home, Facio claimed that he kept stopping his car because his fingers and arms had stopped working normally. Delhi Shocker: 30-Year-Old Man Shot Dead by Unknown Assailants Near Jama Masjid, Probe Underway.

I went to sleep and woke up with a funny feeling in my arm. I felt my fingers moving, but I lacked the confidence to pick something up, he added. Four days after being shot, the 21-year-old went to the hospital for examinations and was shocked to discover he had a 9mm bullet stuck in his skull. According to the doctors, the portion of the brain that controls the movement of the right arm was being compressed by the bullet, producing inflammation.

