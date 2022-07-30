It is said that luxurious hobbies can make people do anything, even if it is just buying a XXX number plate that screams "Orgasm". People spend millions to buy cars or bikes with VIP numbers. However, normally luxurious numbers are often less lewd than this one. Today we are talking about a number plate which is worth more than the car itself. A number plate in Britain is in the headlines these days because, with that price, you can easily buy BMW, Mercedes, Audi and other luxurious items. Not only this, apart from the price, there is something super seXXXy about this registration plate. Orgasm Paintings Sold on XXX Website OnlyFans by Former Fauci Scientist Are Going Viral! View HOT Pics and Videos.

Now you must have different types of questions arising in your mind regarding the number plate. The number plate in question is highly in discussion these days and it spells 'ORG 45M'. Hilariously sexy isn't it? This number has been designed to read 'Orgasm'. Now you must have understood why this number plate is going viral. Just because of this one XXX word, this number plate is being sold for Rs 1 crore 19 lakh aka £150k. It is said that earlier the plate belonged to a moped but was last seen on an orange BMW M4. Pornhub Comes up with #EndTheOrgasmGap Campaign That Allows Women to Reward the Best 'Orgasm Giver' In a Unique Way (Watch NSFW Video).

This number plate was first sold in 1995...

It is worth noting that this number plate was first sold in the year 1995 for 48 lakh rupees. It was bought by 61-year-old Alan Burke. But, his wife refused to board the vehicle in which he had installed this number plate.

Currently, this number plate is going to be sold on the website regtransfers.co.uk. According to the report, many people are showing interest in buying this XXX number plate. This number is attracting a lot of people as it goes viral.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2022 10:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).