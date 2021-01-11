There hardly goes a day, when the Bangtan Boys, aka BTS, do not take over social media platforms. Be it their new releases, latest looks or just chillin’ vibes; fans are always hooked. They know well how! Recently, Jonnie’s snow ducklings gave fans true winter feels. Now, it is Jeon Jung-kook, aka Jungkook, who is ruling the hearts with his latest blonde hair look. Yes, the look is back again, and as expected, ARMYs have gone bonkers. He unveiled his look of the year at the 2021 Golden Disc Awards. More than what the K-Pop boy band has been wining, Jungkook’s blonde hair look is leaving everyone stunned. Twitter is filled with the singer’s photos from the virtual event, and fans cannot stop gushing over his hair look.

BTS dominated 2020 with their phenomenal music and bagged several accolades. The seven members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, went on winning major categories at the Golden Disc Awards. Best Digital Song Bonsang (main prize) for their Grammy-nominated track “Dynamite,” Album of the Year for Map of the Soul 7 and more. Not only BTS’ latest achievements, but Jungkook’s look is discussed more among fans on the internet.

BTS at Golden Disc Awards:

Blonde Jungkook

As all of them looked stunning as always, the youngest member of the BTS grabbed attention for opting a blonde hairdo. It has been a while since he experimented with colours so naturally and fans were excited about this new look. The last time he opted for blonde hair colour was during their Bon Voyage—Malta trip. Fans are going crazy over the new look of Jungkook.

ARMY Go Crazy!

I would like to formally announce I am passing away bc of jeon jungkook pic.twitter.com/iUxGXxlVHb — kat ⁷ (@taesagucciboi) January 10, 2021

Blonde Jungkook is Ruling the Internet!

Pics From the Event

won't unpin this until we get a blonde jungkook selca pic.twitter.com/IyHQlJ9fXi — ₁₃ynah (@rockstrjjk) January 11, 2021

Totally!

what’s better than blonde jungkook? blonde jungkook singing ON’s bridge pic.twitter.com/6lKTcs1WbT — hunnie ⁷ (@taehunnies) January 10, 2021

ARMY in Love With the Look!

blonde jungkook at 23, just recently broke the internet... HIS POWER OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/hA0wpyv94m — BEST THING THAT HAPPENED IN KPOP (@kthvisualsx) January 11, 2021

The 35th edition of the Golden Disc Awards was held without any audience. The star-studded event was attended by BTS, 4th generation K-pop superstars Stray Kids, NCT 127, popular K-pop girl-group Twice, rookie groups such as ENHYPEN, TREASURe, and more.

