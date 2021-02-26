In a world where K-Pop bands are ruling the music industry, there are a few who somehow finds a way to drag them down by passing on sickening racists remarks. Earlier this month, popular Blackpink member, Lisa experienced hate and racist comments that sparked the debate on how Asians are often mistreated. Now it is the K-Pop boy band, BTS, who became the victim of racism after a German radio presenter compared the singers to coronavirus. A tweet documented Bayern 3 presenter Matthias Matuschik’s hateful ‘jokes’ about how BTS is similar to a virus-like COVID-19 and that the boy band should go on a 20-year “vacation” to North Korea. After the tweet went viral, K-Pop fandom, ARMY flooded Twitter, demanding an apology from the radio presenter.

Who is Matthias Matuschik?

Matthias Matuschik is a German radio host of the station Bayern3. He made ‘disrespectful’ remarks about the Grammy-nominated group BTS after their MTV unplugged performance. The radio host compared the boy group with COVID-19, called them a “sh***y virus,” and slammed the Billboard Hot 100 topping K-Pop group for covering Coldplay’s “Fix You.”

Here's What He Said:

ich weiß welchen radiosender ich von nun an nicht mehr hören werde! tschüss @bayern3, checkt mal lieber wen ihr so bei euch moderieren lasst! rassismus auf die art und weise im jahr 2021 brauche ich mir wirklich nicht mehr geben. pic.twitter.com/VdIa028vto — leni ⁷ (@fairiesvmns) February 24, 2021

While on air, speaking in German, he even cursed one of the world’s biggest boy band. He says, “Nothing against South Korea. You cannot say I'm xenophobic only because of a boy band from South Korea...I have a car from South Korea...Korea rules. Well, South Korea. But BTS actually did a MTV Unplugged; for a boy band, Unplugged is already a paradox in itself,” as translated by media outlets. “For this, you [BTS] are gonna go on vacation to North Korea for the next 20 years,” he added.

Tweet Translating Matuschik's Distateful Remarks:

bts has been a victim of racism for years. this is the time we must not be silent about it. be the voice for everyone who experience racism be the voice for BTS and all asians. racism is not an opinion and it will never be. apologize to bts#Bayern3Racist #RassismussBeiBayern3 pic.twitter.com/1Br5dWFn4g — BTS💜BANGTAN💕 (@BTSARMY_07GIRL) February 26, 2021

With the tweet going viral, people slammed the German radio presenter and demanded an apology. Enraged by such disgraceful remarks, some even pointed that he was not only racist towards BTS, but to the entire Asian community.

ARMY Demands Apology:

" No matter who you are, where you are from, your skin colour, gender identity. Just speak yourself. " RACISM IS NOT AN OPINION Apologize to BTS#RassismusBeiBayern3 #Bayern3Racist pic.twitter.com/0HLOHCRPZ4 — Chizuru Odagiri (@chl_meii) February 26, 2021

Racism Is Not An Opinion

making racist and xenophobic comments is not a joke. we will speak up until BTS gets a proper apology. Racism is not an opinion APOLOGIZE TO BTS#RassismusBeiBayern3#Bayern3Racist pic.twitter.com/sqhpOJiNC4 — ammu⁷ ⟭⟬ (@koogiggle) February 26, 2021

K-Pop Fans Enraged By the Hateful Remarks

there’s a huge difference between stating your opinion and expressing racism towards others! We are in 2021 and still ppl have this kind of mindset... this is disgusting... RACISM IS NOT AN OPINION APOLOGIZE TO BTS#RassismusBeiBayern3#Bayern3Racist pic.twitter.com/L49WSm9Lh6 — Kajal Youniverse🌍⁷ (@kmohanty99) February 26, 2021

People Are Disgusted!

Racist humor? Absolutely disgusted. Freedom of speech is not some pass for racist to spread their racist propaganda. Your words, right here are already a form of violence. Racism is not an opinion. Apologize to BTS. #Bayern3Apologize#Bayern3Racist #RassismusBeiBayern3 pic.twitter.com/mLbqUZZBSf — 눈부신 전정국⁷🎤💙 (@JJK_Artist) February 26, 2021

Amid the ongoing rage, Bayern 3 issued a statement noting it was Matuschik’s ‘personal’ opinion against the boy band, which even made the situation worse. The clarification read, as noted in media reports, “Host Matthias Matuschik voiced his personal opinion on the very successful South Korean band BTS and their cover of ‘Fix You’ of Coldplay in ‘MTV Unplugged’ and many of you complained about this. It is the nature of the broadcast and the host to clearly, openly and unflatteringly voice his opinion.”

The radio host hasn't released any public statement, nor did he apologise for his distasteful, racist and xenophobic comments. Meanwhile, ARMY continues to demand an apology from the show host and stand in support with the boy band BTS.

