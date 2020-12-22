South-Korean boy band BTS has a crazy fan following all around the globe. Each of the member has his special place in fan's hearts and the K-Pop army is already making plans for V's birthday. BTS singer Taehyung will turn 26 on December 30 and fans have planned several projects to make their favourite singer's birthday special. V's fans have announced of adopting a European wolf via Wolf Watch UK for his birthday project. A wolf named Anja has been charitably adopted by Taehyung's fans. There are other charity and fundraising projects too ahead of December 30. BTS Is Time’s Entertainer of the Year & ARMY Can’t Keep Calm! K-Pop Fans Congratulate the Boy Band for Adding Another Feather in Their Cap.

Kim Tae-hyung, better known with his stage name V is a vocalist of BTS. Born on December 30, 1995, he will turn 26 this year. Part of the band since 2013, his fandom is also great. This month when the APAN Awards missed out V from the poster of BTS, the Army trended BTS is 7 in his support. Now for his upcoming birthday, several charitable events are being planned. One of them is adoption of European Wolf named Anja via a wolf conservation organisation in the UK. Other projects saw a group of fans in Vietnam donating books to help a shelter in the country. Another group of fans in China is raising funds to setup a music school in China in his name.

Check BTS V Project's Tweet on Wolf Adoption:

PART 2 of our support for Taehyung's birthday is the charitable adoption of European Wolf Anja, via @WolfWatch_UK whose mission is providing a safe haven for wolves as a conservation sanctuary & have been featured in educational TV documentaries by renowned producers such as BBC. pic.twitter.com/bfzlExf6oU — BTS V Projects 🇬🇧 (@TaeProjects) December 21, 2020

Watch Video of The Wolf:

Check Pics of the Music School in Taehyung's Name:

𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 𝐓𝐚𝐞𝐡𝐲𝐮𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭 #𝟒 Vol가 태형이 이름으로 중국 광시좡족자치구에서 음악학원을 차렸습니다. 태형이의 따뜻한 마음을 더 많은 사람들한테 알려줘, 필요하는 분들께서 조금이나마 도움을 되었으면 합니다!#방탄소년단뷔 #BTSV #뷔 #태형 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/PtyjPgg7wD — Vol.95 (@visionoflove_95) December 19, 2020

All these projects will definitely impress the BTS singer who has revealed that he is missing seeing the K-Pop Army. In one of the reports, the singer said that he does not have any big plans to ring in his birthday this year. But spoke that he definitely misses performing in front of their fans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2020 01:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).