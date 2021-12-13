Guinness World Records is finally here to acknowledge the record-breaking spree of Kim Taehyung, better known as V of BTS. The 25-year-old, who smashed records after records since joining Facebook-owned photo and video-sharing platform, Instagram on December 6, 2021, was officially recognised by Guinness World Records a week later. While all the BTS members received love from all over the world, it was V who zoomed past his bandmates. Some of the notable records owned by Kim Taehyung are - becoming the fastest person to reach 1 million Instagram followers. He is also the fastest to reach 10 million followers on Instagram. While Guinness World Records is yet to acknowledge V for breaking the record for the fastest time to gain 25 million followers on Instagram, ARMY is certain of this feat.

Taking to the official Twitter handle, Guinness World Records writes: “nothing to see here, just V breaking records for the fastest time to hit one million AND ten million followers on Instagram 💜” Don’t we love seeing the purple heart, after all ‘I Purple You’ was coined by our beloved Taehyung.

nothing to see here, just V breaking records for the fastest time to hit one million AND ten million followers on Instagram 💜@BTS_twt @bts_bighit — Guinness World Records (@GWR) December 13, 2021

BTS have how many records?! - Guinness World Records

Speaking of records and achievements, Tae Tae has left a string of A-listers, including Western celebrities, Asian personalities and fellow K-pop idols. “Our Beloved Summer” singer has broken Hollywood beauty Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston’s records for the fastest time to reach 1 million and 10 million followers on Instagram. He has outshined famous personalities of his generation like American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, acting powerhouse Zendaya and K-pop idol Lisa of BLACKPINK. Not only this, but Kim Taehyung has also left Indian cricketer Virat Kohli to become the most loved Asian male celebrity. It will be interesting to see which record is next annihilated by V’s supremacy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2021 07:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).