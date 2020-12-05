The Melon Music Awards 2020 or MMA 2020 took place digitally amid the COVID-19 pandemic. And BTS, South Korean boy band which boasts of crazy fandom digitally has won big honours. From Song of The Year to Artist of the Year to Album of The Year, BTS takes home seven major awards. Undoubtedly, BTS Army is overwhelming with the big honours to their favourite band group. #BTSxMMA and #BTSAtMMA are among the top trends on Twitter this evening as Army cheers for their loved group members. The group also performed and fans are swooning over them right now. As always, fans are cheering for the group online.

The 2020 Melon Music Awards ceremony, hosted by Kakao M in South Korea was a four day event which concludes today, December 5. This year is the 12th ceremony of the show but the first one to be held online due to the pandemic situation. The voting for the top artists continued in November and BTS Army, as the fans of the K-Pop group call themselves have ensured BTS take home the big honours. BTS has won 7 awards including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Artist of the Year, Netizens' Choice Award and Best Dance - Male Award, Best Dance Track. Overjoyed fans took to Twitter to share their happiness. The group also secured as the first ever K-pop group to earn a Grammy nomination last month.

Check Congratulations Pouring For BTS' Win at MMA 2020:

Love to BTS!

I am so proud to you all, no words can explain how much i love you bangtan. You will forever be my comfort and home borahae💜@BTS_twt #BTSxMMA pic.twitter.com/937QVdKtP9 — Jake imnida⁷🕊 (@S41NTJAKE) December 5, 2020

Phenomenal Performances

Tonight was phenomenal ✨ on MMA 2020. BTS never fails to astound us with their incredible performances. It was indeed a moment to remember! Cheers for the another success! 🥂@BTS_twt #BTSxMMA #MMA2020 pic.twitter.com/EHUDyXYquN — ᴮᴱ𝙎𝙪𝙣𝙞ツ_⁷⟭⟬ (@msprettypotato_) December 5, 2020

Born to Dominate

Killing It

Kings!

The Dynamite Break Dance was the death of me. I was so shocked and stunned by its choreography and visuals that I had to repeat it before it even started. BTS always performs with power and beauty. They are the kings of all kings. 🙈❤❤ they had me speechless #BTSxMMA pic.twitter.com/MZ4SMul3r6 — ᴮᴱSamantha⁷ (@Samanth81389097) December 5, 2020

It has been a great year for the K-pop band as they released two albums, the recent BE, which too is making records. Their title track 'Life Goes On' became most Shazamed Song in the World. Group members thanked the Army for all the constant showering of love and support which has made them win the big titles today.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2020 08:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).