The Bangtan Boys, aka BTS, made ARMYs proud, once again! Can they stop it? We bet not! One after another, the K-Pop boy band is proving every worth of love they receive from their massive fan followers. Now, at the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, BTS took home THREE awards! Yes, and ARMYs, naturally, cannot keep calm. The boys, Jungkook, RM, Kim Taehyung, Jimin, Suga, Jin and J-Hope, thanked ARMY in their acceptance speech virtually, for all the love they got in the songs, especially, the mega-hit Dynamite. This is just the beginning, and fans are already excited to watch them in the upcoming 63rd Grammys, where they have been nominated for the first time.

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 was held on March 13, 7:30 pm ET, (March 14, at 5:00 am IST). The band was announced the winners for favourite Music Group, Favorite Song (with “Dynamite“), and Favorite Global Music Star, winning in all three categories they were nominated for. In their acceptance speech, they thanked the ARMY for giving so much love to their song. “Thank you Kids’ Choice Awards and ARMY for giving us all these amazing awards,” said RM.

Watch Video of BTS Awards' Acceptance Speech:

.@BTS_twt have won all 3 of the Kids Choice Awards they were nominated for! Favorite Music Group 🏆 Favorite Song Dynamite🏆 Favorite Global Music Star🏆#방탄소년단 #KCAs pic.twitter.com/uAgLIvIn7a — mina⁷ (@EUPH0RIAL0VE) March 14, 2021

The fans are equally proud. It goes undeniable that BTS has seen major success in 2020-21, and it continues to grow. Recently, BTS topped the 2020 IFPI Global Artist Chart. ARMYs congratulate their favourite K-Pop boy band through tweets and messages.

ARMYs Are So Proud!

Congratulation BTS for winning at 2021 Kids Choice Awards (KCA): 🏆 Favorite Song "Dynamite" 🏆 Favorite Music Group 🏆 Favorite Global Music Star ARMY WE WON THE THREE CATEGORIES😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/cY82pVghxi — keci⁷⁺¹ | #LILAC (kinda ia) (@likechizu) March 14, 2021

They Light it Up Dynamite!

Congratulations to @BTS_twt for winning in all three categories they were nominated for 🏆 Favorite Song (Dynamite) 🏆 Favorite Music Group 🏆 Favorite Global Music Star at the 2021 Kids Choice Awards! 💜pic.twitter.com/uKrN7Vg5bE — ᴮᴱLuna May⁷💜🍊 (@May_Kkook) March 14, 2021

Congratulations BTS

At the Kids Choice Awards, Ariana Grande, Justin Beiber, and other artists too took home major categories. BTS performed at the Grammys 2021 MusiCares concert, in an empty auditorium. They will be next seen performing at the main event. With all the achievements and rising popularity, the boy band is getting; it won’t be wrong saying that BTS is unstoppable!

