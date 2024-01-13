Hyderabad, January 13: A woman was burnt alive and four other passengers injured when a private bus caught fire in Telangana’s Jogulamba Gadwal district, early on Saturday. The incident occurred on Hyderabad-Bangalore national highway near Erravalli crossroads at around 2.30 a.m. Bus on Fire in Telangana: One Killed, Five Injured After Private Bus Catches Blaze in Erravalli Village, Video of 'Burning Bus' Surfaces

The Volvo bus of a private travel company, which was on its way to Chittoor from Hyderabad, overturned and caught fire. The bus was carrying 40-50 passengers. While almost all passengers jumped out by breaking glass windows, a woman was caught in the flames and was charred to death. Truck on Fire in Bihar: Vehicle Carrying ‘Hawan Kund’ of Luv-Kush Yatra Catches Blaze in Begusarai, Video Surfaces

Bus Gutted in Fire in Telangana

VIDEO | A private bus caught fire near Telangana's Erravalli village, killing one and injuring five. The injured were taken to Kurnool Hospital. pic.twitter.com/QA8WagzjRx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 13, 2024

Four passengers were also injured in the accident. Three of them were admitted to a hospital in Gadwal while the fourth one was shifted to Hyderabad. Upon receiving the information, a fire tender rushed to the spot and doused the fire. The bus was completely gutted. Police suspect that the driver fell asleep at the wheel which led to the accident. Police registered a case and took up investigation.

