The online gaming community is mourning the death of Twitch streamer, Byron Bernstein, famous as ‘Reckful.’ He was 31 years old and among the best World of Warcraft players. One of the last tweets of Byron was where he proposed his ex-girlfriend Becca. The tweet was accompanied with pictures of the pair, just hours before he reportedly committed suicide and died. While netizens continue to mourn the loss of such a significant figure in the gaming community, they are now left in teary-eyed as the pictures of the pair from the viral Twitter post are surfacing on social media. Byron Bernstein 'Reckful' Dies by Suicide, Gamers Pay Virtual Tribute to Twitch Streamer by Kneeling Inside World of Warcraft Cathedral.

The Twitter post read, “I know i’ll always be a little too crazy... and this is proof... but at least you’ll never be bored. will you marry me, becca? (sic.).” The tweet was accompanied with pictures of Bryon’s ex-girlfriend, with one from the time, when the pair was dating. He tweeted the pictures and proposed her, just hours before he took the drastic step of ending his life. Byron Bernstein, 'Reckful' Dies at 31; Check Out Twitch Streamer's Last Tweets About His 'Insanity' as His Loved Ones Pour in Condolences.

Here's the Post With Pics of the Pair:

i know i’ll always be a little too crazy... and this is proof... but at least you’ll never be bored will you marry me, becca? pic.twitter.com/Xpmz3IlRqv — Reckful (@Byron) July 2, 2020

In the follow-up tweet, he requested his followers not to force her to say yes. “DO NOT make her feel pressured to say yes, i am completely insane here. i have not seen her in 6 months. the reason for the post is. I know she’s the one i want forever, and I wanted her to know my commitment is real (sic.).”

Here's the Tweet:

DO NOT make her feel pressured to say yes, i am completely insane here i have not seen her in 6 months. the reason for the post is I know she’s the one i want forever, and I wanted her to know my commitment is real — Reckful (@Byron) July 2, 2020

The viral Twitter post has swelled the hearts of netizens, who have been mourning his death since reported. People continue to post RIP on their Twitter timeline as they pray for his soul to rest in peace.

Fans Continue to Mourn His Death

I saw this tweet not even an hour after it was posted. Now he's dead. I honestly feel uncomfortable. This is crazy. I didn't even know who he was, but this has really gotten to me. Rest in peace Byron, I can't believe this. #Byron pic.twitter.com/SPFC1XLIMD — JakeN2436 (@JakeN2436) July 2, 2020

Memorial For Reckful

I did not know him or of him before he died sadly but when I heard about Byron I went to the Stormwind Cathedral on my WoW server. They were holding a memorial for him there and the turnout was incredible. I took many screenshots but these stood out to me the most. 1/3 #Byron pic.twitter.com/3qGcxKzSNi — Joey Withrow (@ResivotheWriter) July 2, 2020

Rest in Peace

Ex-Girlfriend Becca Shared A Heart-Warming Video of the Pair

Byron, I wish I could have helped you. We all do. I’m so sorry I couldn’t. Thank you for being a part of my life. Love you always. pic.twitter.com/S7UoNGwpmM — Blue (@BlueGoesMew) July 2, 2020

In the final tweets, Byron has revealed how he was not feeling in control of his actions. The gamer had over nine lakh followers on Twitch and known globally in the World of Warcraft community. He had been battling with mental health and was even vocal about it on his YouTube channel. According to reports, Byron was dealing with bipolar disorder and depression. His achievements will always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace!

