California Mom, who is popularly known as Mrs Poindexter revealed that she was bullied because of selling hot photos and videos on XXX website OnlyFans. She said that she is in no mood to back out after being bullied by fellow parents at her kids’ school. Tiffany Poindexter claims that she earns more than $150,000 a month via XXX website OnlyFans. The nude and XXX content she sells online are reportedly taken by her husband. However, the fellow parents of the kids her child goes to school with are not happy and have started a campaign to get her three kids kicked out of the school.

Often women with OnlyFans and looked down upon and this is one of the similar cases where the parents want her childer to be kicked out of the school after they found her profile out on OnlyFans. "Some women from my area actually printed out pictures I posted on my OnlyFans and mailed them to the principal of my children’s school. We were called a load of names; apparently it was 'disturbing, disgusting, horrifying' and 'my children should be kicked out!'", reveals Mrs Poindexter

Fortunately, the principal may not be getting involved, claims Poindexter. "I reckon most of the husbands have taken a look at Tiffany’s account. Maybe that’s why these women have such an issue with us," husband Chris Poindexter said.

OnlyFans has only boomed in the past year. Recently, a promising Australian Tennis player, Angelina Graovac joined XXX website OnlyFans aiming to sell steamy pictures to make enough money to fund her career.

OnlyFans doesn't traditionally provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com. Although, some of these porn websites are slightly similar to the ones that provide webcam sex like Cam Sex India or Camsoda.com. Last year, Beth Spiby, a 24-year-old who is quite popular on Instagram was working at M&S, Manchester had her life changed due to OnlyFans. She quit her menial job to join OnlyFans. She used to work as a cashier at M&S and has also previously worked at KFC. Beth now makes between £10,000 (9,38,855 INR) and £15,000 (14,08,282 INR) a month via the XXX website OnlyFans. Moreover, a sexy grandmother is known to earn a handful by selling seductive pictures on OnlyFans. She is 59-year-old and has quit her main career for this lucratively paying job.

