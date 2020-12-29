"I Survived 2020" is how we are going to tell everyone when we face one crisis after another, from next year on. The year of 2020 can make it into history books as we have endured so much. From bushfires, cyclones, earthquakes to battling the coronavirus pandemic throughout by the side, everyone's eagerly waiting for this year to end. But however, bad to worse 2020 may have been, there are some things that are clearly unique to this year, like our vocabulary. Even Oxford Dictionary could not pick one single word for 2020. The whole concept of quarantining, social distancing, washing hands all the time, wearing a mask, fear of contracting COVID-19 changed our language. Not to forget, switching completely to working from home, zoom calls and meetings, attending webinars, online learning, we graduated even in our vocabulary this year. And as we reach the end of this year, we bring you some typical phrases, quotes and GIFs which wrap 2020 in a nutshell, 'amid the pandemic.'

Top Phrases/Quotes That Sum Up 2020

"Can You Hear Me?"

Every video call, meeting, online lecture started with this sentence or an alternative, "Am I audible to you?"

"You're on Mute."

Now, it seems apt to follow that question with this extremely deem fitting answer.

"Be Positive, Test Negative."

When we thought the world's about to end and we have seen it all, we needed hope to sustain. While "Be Positive" has been a phrase for long, it did not seem as positive in a surrounding full of COVID-19 test centers. Be positive, test negative is a very 2020 thing to say.

"We Are In This Together"

Even if we had been apart, we went through it all together, didn't we?

"Amid The Pandemic..."

Newspaper reports, headlines, articles of research or any written mention of coronavirus, three words "amid the pandemic" have been everywhere. We have lived, read and survived amid the pandemic.

"Quarantine and Chill"

Ah! Remember the early months of March-April when all of us were stuck within the homes during lockdown? Not exactly in a quarantine, but the word became synonymous with staying at home for long periods. So Netflix replaced "Quarantine and Chill".

"What a COVIDIOT"

There were those who thought it was stupid to stay in, gathered in great numbers, quarantined together, attended parties and coined the term "COVIDIOT". So covidiots references on social media were far too many.

"Baby its COVID Outside"

An apt phrase to be used right now. As winter brings snowfall in most places, its cold outside, turns to COVID outside.

"I Survived 2020"

And how can we forget our survival skills? Here we are, survived 2020! You, me and us we all survived 2020, in this together, amid the pandemic, within all COVIDIOTs. See what I did there? Can you hear me? Anyway, Happy New Year 2021!

