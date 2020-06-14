Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

#Cancel_Exam2020 Funny Memes Take Over Twitter Once Again! From 10th Board To CA, Students Share Jokes Demanding Cancellation of All Exams

Viral Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 12:23 PM IST
A+
A-
#Cancel_Exam2020 Funny Memes Take Over Twitter Once Again! From 10th Board To CA, Students Share Jokes Demanding Cancellation of All Exams
Cancel exams memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

While the lockdown restrictions are being eased out gradually in the nation, the situation still remains tense as the cases continue to rise. There have been no announcements on the reopening of educational institutions like schools and colleges yet. A number of students across the country are appealing to their universities to cancel the exams considering the situation of the pandemic. Students from different fields have launched Twitter campaigns in the last few days to trend about the cancellation of exams. although with funny memes and jokes. Once again, #Cancel_Exam2020 is among the top trends on Twitter and the memes are back. From 10th board to CA exams, students are demanding to cancel final exams. Cancel Exams: Students Continue to Trend #HealthOverExams and #Cancel_CA_CS_exams on Twitter Demanding Postponement of CA, CS, NEET, JEE Main & Final Year Examinations.

There have been constant demands to promote students to the next year. Earlier, Maharashtra CM announced that final year exams are cancelled and students will be evaluated on their performances in the previous semester of the academic year. The reactions of cheer and joy followed on social media with memes and jokes. Students from other streams continue to carry out the Twitter campaign of cancellation of exams. #Cancel_Exams 2020 has start trending on Twitter today with the typical meme formats and jokes.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes Here:

Last Benchers Are Happy

Government Right Now

Students to Exams

Students are Enjoying the Trend

Toppers After This Trend

Chup!

Chod Du?

Exams Be Like...

Cancel CA Exams

Appeals for Cancelling 10th Boards

The joy of students at just seeing this trend is also expressed in funny memes and jokes. It should be noted that no state government has responded to the students’ plea over Twitter or official notification. Students will have to appear in the examinations as per the decided schedule.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 12:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
CA Exams CA Exams 2020 Cancel All Exams Cancel CA Exams Cancel CS Exams Cancel Exams Cancel Exams Jokes Cancel Exams Memes Cancel JEE Main 2020 Cancel NEET 2020 Exam CS Exams CS Exams 2020 funny memes funny memes and jokes Funny Memes and Jokes 2020 NEET 2020 Exam Postpone CA Exams Promote All College Students Promote All College Students Funny Memes Promote All College Students Jokes Promote All College Students Memes Promote All College Students On Twitter
You might also like
Video Shows Two Types of Dogs Crossing a Bridge: Trending Topics, Viral Videos & Funny Memes of The Day
Viral

Video Shows Two Types of Dogs Crossing a Bridge: Trending Topics, Viral Videos & Funny Memes of The Day
Queen Elizabeth II Makes Appearance in First-Ever Public Video Call: Trending Topics, Viral Videos & Funny Memes of The Day
Viral

Queen Elizabeth II Makes Appearance in First-Ever Public Video Call: Trending Topics, Viral Videos & Funny Memes of The Day
As Video of Ghost Exercising in Jhansi Goes Viral, Netizens Share Funny Ghost Memes, Hilarious Spooky GIFs And Haunted Jokes
Viral

As Video of Ghost Exercising in Jhansi Goes Viral, Netizens Share Funny Ghost Memes, Hilarious Spooky GIFs And Haunted Jokes
ICSI Postpones CS June 2020 Exam: Company Secretaries Examination to Now Take Place from August 18 to August 28; Check Revised Datesheet
Education

ICSI Postpones CS June 2020 Exam: Company Secretaries Examination to Now Take Place from August 18 to August 28; Check Revised Datesheet
CarryMinati 21st Birthday Celebration: YouTuber Ajey Nagar Posts Pic With His Cakes and Gifts, Says 'Positive Vibes Only'
Viral

CarryMinati 21st Birthday Celebration: YouTuber Ajey Nagar Posts Pic With His Cakes and Gifts, Says 'Positive Vibes Only'
#BengalAgainstExam Memes Trend on Twitter: Trending Topics, Viral Videos & Funny Memes of The Day
Viral

#BengalAgainstExam Memes Trend on Twitter: Trending Topics, Viral Videos & Funny Memes of The Day
#StopOnlineClasses Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over Twitter, Students in Pause Mode for Virtual Classes As They Make Their Pleas Heard With Hilarious Reactions!
Viral

#StopOnlineClasses Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over Twitter, Students in Pause Mode for Virtual Classes As They Make Their Pleas Heard With Hilarious Reactions!
Café Coffee Day Is Trending on Twitter but Chai Lovers Aren’t Impressed As They Drop Funny Coffee vs Tea Memes and Jokes
Viral

Café Coffee Day Is Trending on Twitter but Chai Lovers Aren’t Impressed As They Drop Funny Coffee vs Tea Memes and Jokes
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement