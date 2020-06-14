Cancel_Exam2020 Funny Memes Take Over Twitter Once Again! From 10th Board To CA, Students Share Jokes Demanding Cancellation of All Exams

While the lockdown restrictions are being eased out gradually in the nation, the situation still remains tense as the cases continue to rise. There have been no announcements on the reopening of educational institutions like schools and colleges yet. A number of students across the country are appealing to their universities to cancel the exams considering the situation of the pandemic. Students from different fields have launched Twitter campaigns in the last few days to trend about the cancellation of exams. although with funny memes and jokes. Once again, #Cancel_Exam2020 is among the top trends on Twitter and the memes are back. From 10th board to CA exams, students are demanding to cancel final exams. Cancel Exams: Students Continue to Trend #HealthOverExams and #Cancel_CA_CS_exams on Twitter Demanding Postponement of CA, CS, NEET, JEE Main & Final Year Examinations.

There have been constant demands to promote students to the next year. Earlier, Maharashtra CM announced that final year exams are cancelled and students will be evaluated on their performances in the previous semester of the academic year. The reactions of cheer and joy followed on social media with memes and jokes. Students from other streams continue to carry out the Twitter campaign of cancellation of exams. #Cancel_Exams 2020 has start trending on Twitter today with the typical meme formats and jokes.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes Here:

*#Cancel_Exam2020 is trending on Twitter* Me & my Bois : pic.twitter.com/rHkVsYvFNB — Dheeraj Roy 🇮🇳 (@dheerajmroy) June 14, 2020

Last Benchers Are Happy

Government Right Now

This is the 3rd time students are trying to cancel exams by trending #Cancel_Exam2020 Government be like- pic.twitter.com/gOYd9qwvmr — Monisha Singh (@iammonishaa) June 14, 2020

Students to Exams

Students are Enjoying the Trend

Toppers After This Trend

Chup!

Chod Du?

Exams Be Like...

Cancel CA Exams

Appeals for Cancelling 10th Boards

#Cancel Ap exams Sir please cancel the 10th board exams....Because the Covid-19 is spreading all over A.P state so please cancel the 10th board exams — Mithun Marley (@MarleyMithun) June 14, 2020

@ysjagan How can the AP 10th board exams be conducted without affecting a student directly or indirectly by the COVID-19. This could lead to a big impact in our lives. So for the sake of our live cancel the examination.#ysjagan #savestudentssavefuture #cancelapsscexams — pranav madhav (@pranavmadhav1) June 14, 2020

The joy of students at just seeing this trend is also expressed in funny memes and jokes. It should be noted that no state government has responded to the students’ plea over Twitter or official notification. Students will have to appear in the examinations as per the decided schedule.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 12:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).