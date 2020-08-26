Messing with Cardi B is never a piece of great advice. Nevertheless, even for people who don't understand the Cardi B has given us more than enough examples as to why it is not a great idea to put her down. The most latest one includes the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump. Cardi B shared a nude picture of Trump after a former Republican Congressional candidate, DeAnna Lorraine claimed that America needs more Melanias rather than more Cardis. Cardi B wasted no time and shared a nude picture of Melania that she revealed gave her a "f***in wit some wet a** p***y " vibes.

This is not the first time DeAnna Lorraine has criticised Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion’s vagina anthem WAP. She has previously called it "disgusting and vile" song that "just set the entire female gender back by 100 years" and now she tweeted out saying: "America needs far more women like Melania Trump and far less like Cardi B." Check Tweet:

America needs far more women like Melania Trump and far less like Cardi B. — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) August 26, 2020

Cardi first tweeted: "Didn’t she used to sell that Wap?" and went ahead to post a naked pic of Melania Trump saying: 'This pic giving me “ yea you f***in wit some wet a** p***y “ vibes …just sayin [sic].' The picture was from Melania’s 1995 shoot for a French magazine Max. The shoot took place when Trump was 25 years old. Melania has also previously posed nude for GQ Magazine.

Check Cardi B's Tweet:

This pic giving me “ yea you fuckin wit some wet ass pussy “ vibes ...just sayin🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/ahgIf96S6a pic.twitter.com/3DFhh7AY2h — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 26, 2020

Cardi B has previously worked as a stripper, later became an internet celeb and then in no time she became one of the top rappers. Ever since Cardi B released “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion it has been receiving extreme reactions while some consider it the "vagina anthem" some conservatives criticise the "sex-positive" song for its explicit content! Regardless, the song is a huge success as it has broken the record for the largest opening streaming week for a song in US history and hitting number one in the States. The video – which features cameos from Kylie Jenner, Mulatto, Rosalia, Sukihana, Normani, and Rubi Rose.

