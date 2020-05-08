Carry Minati's YouTube Vs TikTok Videos Gives Rise to #CarryMinati Meme-Fest on Twitter, Check Funny Jokes

Carry Minati memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Famous YouTuber Carry Minati has started trending on Twitter thanks to his latest video. Carry Minati uploaded a video about TikTok creators and criticised them. Playing TikTok videos, he gave his funny commentary on each of them. The overall premise of the video is creators on YouTube vs TikTok. The video has gone so viral on YouTube that it has got over 10 lakh views in a day. The video has been loved so much so, that people are now making funny memes and jokes on Carry Minati's video. So much so, that #CarryMinati is the top trend and it has almost given rise to YouTube vs TikTok memes. TikTok Touches Close To 500 Million Downloads in India! Here's a List of Funny and Desi Viral TikTok Videos That You Love But Don't Admit To.

Right now, anything and everything can become into a meme format. We always know the first reactions to the latest movie trailers, song teasers to even political speeches can be made into funny memes and jokes. Carry Minati's latest video seems to be getting the same meme treatment. With most of the youth today active on TikTok, looks like everyone has resonated with his latest video and the funny reactions are all over on social media. We have got you some of the funniest memes and jokes in here. Tik Tok Ban Lifted in India! Funny Memes and Jokes on TikTok Users Fill Twitter.

after carry minati video whole tik tok community be like #carryminati pic.twitter.com/DmJ3wc7N8a — Vinnie (@_vinodlalwani_) May 8, 2020

The jokes are also taking a dig at all TikTok creators and seems to have started a meme battle of sorts between those on YouTube vs TikTok. Well, a lot of people love watching YouTube and TikTok content both. But if you are among the ones who hate cringeworthy TikToks, then you can definitely relate to these jokes and memes.