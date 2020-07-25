YouTuber CarryMinati is back to make headlines again and this time it is not for any comedy or roast videos but a lot to do with his gaming channel. Ajey Nagar's second YouTube channel 'CarryisLive' which is a live gaming channel was hacked last night. The hackers played two videos asking for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoins and Ethereum. Soon after the news broke out, more than the shock people reacted with funny memes and jokes explaining Carry's situation right now. CarryMinati is no new to be a target of memes and jokes. #CarryMinati is now trending on Twitter with funniest memes and jokes based on the same meme formats.

CarryMinati has created quite the buzz in the last few months after he made a roast video which embroiled TikTok stars. It started a whole new YouTube vs Tiktok controversy on social media. But now he is in news for his other channel which was for live gaming. After 'CarryisLive' got hacked last night, Ajey Nagar has sought help of YouTube to help retrieve it. Meanwhile, fans or no fans, it doesn't take long to make memes on him. So as #CarryMinati trends online, meme-makers are sharing some of the funniest memes and jokes following the recent hack. CarryMinati Aka YouTuber Ajey Nagar Crowdfunds and Donates to Assam and Bihar Flood Victims, Tweets the Amount Thanking Fans.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on CarryMinati:

Fans are Angry

YouTube's Security Be Like...

Meanwhile YouTube

Carryminati: My channel is hacked , Help me YouTube. Le YouTube#carryminati pic.twitter.com/gdgqMRDqzC — Re-Tweeter (@_TheKidd9) July 25, 2020

Memes are Ammunition

#carryminati 's channel Carryislive got hacked Le memers to Hacker : pic.twitter.com/YfHHtk7Qgq — Chaitanya Swami (@Chaitanyaswami9) July 25, 2020

HAHAHA

#carryminati YouTube channel got hacked and has been asked to donate bitcoins. le Carry and fans: pic.twitter.com/GKwvABVG7I — Sanchal Shanu (@imsanchalshanu) July 25, 2020

Give It Back!

After seeing #carryminati got hacked and asking for etherum and bitcoin. Le #carryminati to hackers - pic.twitter.com/ynhd5p0mn6 — Sankalp | spitting faxx (@sankalpx) July 25, 2020

Clearly, if anyone understands CarryMinati's situation right now it is his fans who are probably helping him smile through this crisis using memes and jokes. It has not been a good start to the day for the YouTuber but we hope these memes and jokes have left a smile on your face.

