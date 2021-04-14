CBSE class 10 students couldn't be happier now that the board exams are finally cancelled and you can feel the joy all over Twitter via funny memes and jokes. The class 10 board exams have been cancelled while class 12 exams have been postponed, as per the education ministry post a high-level meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi. Funny memes and jokes have taken over social media as students can't keep calm. Although class 12 students are a little jealous of the ones taking class 10 board exams, the memes and jokes are the best! Recently, when lakhs of students, parents and teachers across India were urging the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Central government to cancel or postpone the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 due to rising COVID-19 cases, this news of cancellation and postponement came as a breeze of fresh air and the effects re best shown on social media in the form of memes and jokes.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday said that the decision was made due to a spike in coronavirus cases. Regardless, after the plea being heard, students can finally relax and parents don't have to worry about exam centres turning into hotspots for coronavirus. But while all of us are super happy about it, here are a few funny memes and jokes to rejoice at the moment!

#cbseboardexam2021 cancelled for class 10 Meanwhile class 12th students: pic.twitter.com/95GTnYdBW5 — Nishant Sharma (RCB❤️/ MI💙) (@srcsmic_enginer) April 14, 2021

Breakingg.... 💥💥 #cbseboardexam2021 cancelled for Class X Students nd Postponed for Class XII Students...🙌👍🙌 Meanwhile Class XII Students to #CBSE nd #educationMinister 🥺🥲🥺🥲🥺 pic.twitter.com/RwtKRpwo9o — 👑 Prince👑 (@TheLolnayak) April 14, 2021

class 10 students vs class 12 students after #cbseboardexam2021 cancelled: pic.twitter.com/7Lo5PgM21u — Kinda Joey (@Sahilarioussss) April 14, 2021

Cancel for 10 class And Postponed of 12 class Le Every 12 class students to CBSE:#cbseboardexam2021 pic.twitter.com/8klUfRoA9R — પ્રિયંક 🔨 (@Om56843357) April 14, 2021

10th class ki Nibiya board Exam cancel hone k baad 😁😁 #cbseboardexam2021 pic.twitter.com/eo8Pt7B2zo — Awanish Pathak (@iAwanishPathak) April 14, 2021

#cbseboardexam2021 for class 10th students Le frustrated CBSE class 12th students : pic.twitter.com/YRDohPYEfs — Anushka Srivastava (@Anushka18283649) April 14, 2021

But if you are wondering what exactly is going to happen with the class 10 students, if not exams then well, you should know that the Centre on Wednesday cancelled class 10 Board Exams and said that the results will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the CBSE in view of the surge of COVID-19 pandemic across the country.

