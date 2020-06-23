The coronavirus pandemic has halted the final exams for students of many streams including the competitive entrance exams. The decision about the complete cancellation of final examinations of CBSE Board students has not yet come in, but students have been time and again holding Twitter campaigns urging the authorities to cancel their exams. As per the latest updates, CBSE to announce the final decision about the conducting remaining Class 10 and Class 12 examinations on Thursday, June 25. #CBSE has started trending on Twitter with funny memes and jokes from students demanding the cancellation once again. Using the classic meme templates, reactions of the toppers to the happiness of the backbenchers, in case the exams get cancelled, all have been expressed through hilarious jokes on Twitter. Promote All College Students Funny Memes and Jokes Surface on Twitter as College-Goers Want Their Final Exams to Be Cancelled in View of Coronavirus Outbreak!

Last week, there were updates that the remaining class 10 and 12 exams would be conducted from July 1 to 15 which parents had opposed. They demanded that students be graded on their internal assessment. The final decision will likely come in by Thursday but that hasn't stopped the students from starting memes and jokes on cancelling exams. Along with CBSE, students from CA and 10th Boards have also been demanding cancellations for their exams on Twitter since last week.

#CBSE board cancel their exam Back benchers to topper: pic.twitter.com/DlduRrqa5H — Pratik síngh (@impratiks) June 23, 2020

#CBSE could cancel board exams on Thursday Students right now: pic.twitter.com/cWiEx0u0s4 — Vijay Yadav (@imvijay7507) June 23, 2020

After seeing #CBSE exam cancellation news Backbenchers be like* pic.twitter.com/qvJY3Q3BM3 — Ankur : cinemaphile 😉 (@AnkurVerma99) June 23, 2020

On June 17, the top court during a hearing had asked CBSE to consider scrapping the remaining Board exams in wake of the rising cases of the coronavirus pandemic. The anticipation that the final exams could be cancelled has indeed made students happy.

