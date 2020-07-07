The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today announced that the board has decided to reduce the syllabus by 30 percent for classes 9 to 12 for academic session 2020-21. The decision was the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. In order to make up for the academic loss during this time, CBSE decided to cut down the syllabus. The Human Resource Development Minister (HRD), Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal said that the reduction in the syllabus would be in terms of retaining the core concepts. As the announcement was made, students could not contain their happiness. Even though the decision was made on serious repercussions of the pandemic, happy students took the opportunity to celebrate the move with funny memes and jokes on Twitter. CBSE Cuts Syllabus by 30% For Students in Class 9-12 in View of COVID-19 Pandemic.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Pokhriyal said, “Looking at the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and the world, CBSE was advised to revise the curriculum and reduce course load for the students of Class 9th to 12th.” Meanwhile, CBSE, in its official statement, instructed the heads of schools and teachers to ensure that the topics have been reduced and are also explained to the students to the extent required to connect different topics. Latest Meme Templates For Free Download: From Hera Pheri Dialogues to Coffin Dance Video, These Meme Formats Will Help You Make Funny Jokes.

The announcement has made students happy. And how else are they supposed to express their agreement on the decision than flooding the Twitter timeline with memes and jokes! In this article, we bring you the best and most hilarious reactions to CBSE’s decision of deducting the syllabus by 30 percent for the upcoming academic year.

#CBSE reduced syllabus... Le * Topper to Backbenchers - pic.twitter.com/0uZZ3lVL36 — THE | Epic Blogger | (@Kush_official_) July 7, 2020

#CBSE reduce sallybus Toppers are shouting Meanwhile me to toppers - pic.twitter.com/WjfLHJ76Pp — Nikhil Mishra ✍️ (@niks__712) July 7, 2020

#CBSE 90s kids after Jee/Neet postponed, 10th/12th exams cancelled and now 30% cbse syllabus reduce pic.twitter.com/gnUb2i21n4 — SARCASTER 🇮🇳 (@sarcaster_) July 7, 2020

#CBSE Toppers when they realise they have to study 70% of total syllabus pic.twitter.com/Sw7eK8VKBl — SARCASTER 🇮🇳 (@sarcaster_) July 7, 2020

#CBSE cut syllabus for current academic year Batch 2020-21 to previous year Batch : pic.twitter.com/RIDB52QWsw — 🦋 Sakshi Negi 🦋 (HBD Mahi) (@SakshiNegi_7) July 7, 2020

Recently, the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has also announced a reduction of 25 percent in the syllabus of ICSE 10th and ISC 12th batch for the academic year 2020-21. Meanwhile, there is uncertainty over the date as to when schools will resume operation.

