Chatori Rajani Hospitalised After Emotional Breakdown Over Allegations of Using Son’s Death for Sympathy

Food influencer Rajani Jain, popularly known as Chatori Rajani, has been hospitalised following a recent altercation linked to an alleged parking encroachment dispute in her residential society. The development comes a day after the influencer shared an emotional video in which she broke down on camera while speaking about comments suggesting she was taking advantage of her son's death.

Rajani, who rose to nationwide fame through her food videos and her popular catchphrase, "Aayie dekhte hai mere husband ke lunch mein kya hai", has been navigating life after the loss of her 16-year-old son, Taran Jain, in 2025. The latest incident has once again brought public attention to the challenges she has faced in the aftermath of the tragedy. Instagram Influencer Ronisha Satti Attempts Suicide, Mother Alleges Fiance Used Fake Profile To Defame Family.

Chatori Rajani Hospitalised After Emotional Breakdown

On June 17, 2026, Rajani revealed that she and her family had been dealing with people who had allegedly taken unauthorised access to their parking space. According to the influencer, they had submitted complaints and written letters to authorities seeking action.

However, Rajani claimed that the situation escalated when a confrontation turned physical. She alleged that during the altercation, a person pulled her hair. When the matter reached the police station, she said she was subjected to remarks suggesting that she was taking advantage of her son's death. ‘Why Are You Wearing Shorts?’ Elderly Woman Stops Influencer Shriyanshi Mid-Shoot in Bengaluru, Video Goes Viral.

Following the incident, Rajani shared an emotional Instagram Story in which she spoke about the criticism she has faced. According to her account, she expressed disappointment over what she described as people's mentality and said some individuals appeared to be waiting for her to break down. She also stated that some people seemed to believe that because her son was no longer alive, she no longer had the right to live her life.

On June 18, 2026, Rajani's team shared a photograph from a hospital on her Instagram Story. In the image, the influencer was seen lying unconscious on a hospital bed while dressed in casual clothing. The post indicated that she had been hospitalised following the heated altercation and emotional distress surrounding the incident.

The message accompanying the image read: "Please pray for her speedy recovery." No further details regarding her medical condition have been publicly shared.

Rajani Previously Opened Up About Son Taran's Death

Rajani Jain, widely known as Chatori Rajani, has often spoken about the impact of losing her son, Taran Jain, who died in a road accident while returning from tuition in 2025. Speaking on the podcast "Talk With Namit", Rajani recalled the days following her son's death and the reactions of some people around her family.

She revealed that after performing the final rites and rituals for her son, some people gathered at her home and began eating and laughing loudly despite the family's grief.

Sharing the incident, Rajani said: "And they pointed my husband didn't get up and ulta mere husband pe ilzaam lagaya ki vo chup tha usne us outsider ko kyun kuch nahi bola. I mean logo ko yeh samjhti ki humne aisa kuch kiya hai, unhe yeh laga raha tha ki it's fun time."

Rajani has also spoken about her efforts to move forward while continuing to grieve her son. She has previously shared that she and her husband believe life must continue despite the pain of their loss. According to Rajani, the couple often visits restaurants and malls to spend time together rather than remain at home discussing their grief.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 11:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).