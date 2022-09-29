Delhi, September 29: To avenge her husband's affair with a co-worker, a wife carved “adulterer” into her dead husband ’s gravestone after his death. The post came to the light after the woman's son shared the story on Reddit. The son defended his mother’s move and netizens were in full support of him.

The son shared a post on Reddit community named “Am I The Asshole” asking if he’s wrong for refusing to fix it, reported DailyStar.

He explained how his father had a prolonged affair with a colleague at work who became pregnant with his child and was planning to emigrate to Canada with her to leave behind a bitter marriage.

The son posted that his father had moved out and was living with his co-worker when he suddenly died of a heart attack while having sex. Though his parents were still happily married on paper, his father had moved in with his new partner. He had a heart attack while having sex with his partner.

"Well, my mom was hurt and petty and marked his gravestone as 'In loving memory of John Doe, son, husband, father and adulterer" added the man in his post.

The man added that his Dad’s family and the colleague are furious at the vengeful carving, he believes it accurately describes the character of his father.

While the son believed the gravestone was disrespectful and possibly hurtful to those who loved the adulterer, many were in support and praised the carving. The man’s post was upvoted over 36,000 times and most people came out in Mother-Son duo’s defence.

