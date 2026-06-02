Chennai Founder Sparks Viral X Debate After Techie Earning INR 7.2 LPA Seeks INR16 LPA Offer

A post detailed by a Chennai-based founder about a recent salary negotiation has gone viral on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), igniting a broader online debate over hiring practices and corporate pay structures. Dr Sumanth Raman, the founder of Algorithm Health Ltd, shared his surprise after a technology professional with four years of experience requested a compensation package that was more than double their current salary. The incident has divided corporate professionals, with some defending the candidate's market value and others questioning modern salary expectations.

The Interview Conversation Goes Viral

According to the social media post, the interaction took place during a standard interview screening for an open technical position at Dr Raman's healthcare technology firm. The candidate, who possessed four years of industry experience, was currently earning a Cost to Company (CTC) of INR 7.2 Lakh Per Annum (LPA) at their existing employer. Layoffs: Man Rebuilds Income in Village After Losing INR 35 LPA Job, Story Goes Viral on Social Media.

Increasingly Feeling out of Touch With Today's Generation

Interviewed a candidate for a techie opening yesterday. CTC for the candidate with 4 years experience in current company is 7.2 LPA. Asked what the expectation was. Candidate says 16 lakh. I said that's more than double current CTC. Candidate says yes that's what I want.… — Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) June 2, 2026

When the conversation turned to financial compensation, the applicant stated their target salary expectation was INR 16 LPA. Dr Raman noted that the request represented a hike of over 120 per cent, leading to a brief exchange before the interview was concluded. Detailing the exact encounter on X, Dr Raman wrote, "Interviewed a candidate for a techie opening yesterday. CTC for the candidate with 4 years experience in current company is 7.2 LPA. Asked what the expectation was. Candidate says 16 lakh. I said that's more than double current CTC. Candidate says yes that's what I want. Conversation ended soon after."

Chennai Founder Sparks Viral X Debate Over Tech Salary Expectations

I m 40, so I am also not in touch with this generation.. but isn't the pay for a job, based on market norms for that position and not on current CTC ? What if he was getting underpaid in the previous job ? — Karthik Balachandran (@karthik2k2) June 2, 2026

Current Generation Has Higher Self Respect per Capita

You're right to increasingly feeling out of touch with a generation that knows what they are worth, and what the market price is. In your generation you didn't have the tools that the market has at disposal now to know when they are being shortchanged. Obviously you'll feel out… — Shravan Venkataraman (@theBuoyantMan) June 2, 2026

X User Shares View

Okay, if you’re feeling out of touch, here’s some more context. 4 years and 7LPA is way too low per market conditions for decent techie talent. Reasons could be anything, why they are at that package, but they feel it doesn’t reflect their current skillset. If you think… — Aman (@AmanHasNoName_2) June 2, 2026

Shift in Generational Expectations

The rapid conclusion of the interview highlighted a growing friction point between traditional corporate compensation standards and the expectations of contemporary tech workers. Dr Raman concluded his post by reflecting on how the brief negotiation made him feel increasingly "out of touch with today’s generation". The post quickly accumulated significant traction, drawing thousands of views, shares, and contrasting commentary from recruiters, job seekers, and industry executives across India's major metro markets.

Online Debate Explores Hiring Practices

The viral interaction has brought long-standing debates regarding Indian hiring culture back to the forefront. A major point of contention among commentators was the common corporate practice of anchoring a job offer to a candidate's previous salary slip rather than allocating pay strictly based on the role's assigned budget. Supporters of the candidate argued that an expectation of INR 16 LPA for a professional with four years of specialised experience is within normal market rates for product development and metro tech hubs. Who Is Anu Sharma and Why Did She Quit Google Job To Join Palantir?

Critics of the traditional system noted that evaluating individuals based entirely on a percentage hike over past earnings restricts fair market compensation and limits career mobility. Conversely, other corporate observers defended the recruiter's perspective, suggesting that aggressive compensation demands without an extraordinary skill set can overstrain startup budgets and disrupt internal pay parity across existing engineering teams.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 08:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).